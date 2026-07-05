'This is the first time I've sat back and appreciated what I've achieved. It's really humbling'

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The best quotes from the racing world this week

They told me that they are indeed going to submit a planning application to build 2,000-plus homes at Kempton Park and to demolish the racecourse. That will go in by the end of this calendar year. This is clearly devastating news for lots of reasons.

Kempton's local MP Lincoln Jopp claimed a planning application to build more than 2,000 homes on the track's site will be submitted by the end of the year, although housebuilder Barratt Redrow subsequently denied that will happen.

Confusion over Kempton's future as housebuilder denies claim that planning application will be submitted by end of 2026

He and Bob were so incredibly good to me over the years and helped me out in every possible way. I think I speak for a lot of the Irish lads at the time in saying he was a legend of the game. I will always regard him as the godfather of the weighing room.

Paul Carberry was among many to pay heartfelt tribute to the late Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Graham Bradley.

'He was the godfather of the weighing room' - ultimate stylist Paul Carberry reveals the debt he owes to the late Graham Bradley

We didn't have those Group horses, and that makes all the difference. They put you on the map and put you at those good meetings, and support will come or go because it's so competitive here. I sometimes ask myself if I was an owner, who would I choose? It's a headache, because there's so many good trainers here.

Trainer Marco Botti talks to Catherine Macrae about the ups and downs of 20 years as he basks in Royal Ascot glory thanks to Giavellotto in the Hardwicke Stakes.

'Last year we did okay but we lost horses - it's so competitive, there's so many good trainers, and it's a headache'

Husband and wife team Tom Marquand and Hollie Doyle Credit: Edward Whitaker (racing post.com/photos)

It's made me appreciate that I've done all right. When you're riding every day, you're looking for more and more and you're constantly pushing yourself. You don't stop and look at what you've achieved. As a sportsperson, you're always looking to the next thing, but this has made me reflect on how I've done all right over the last few years. This is the first time I've sat back and appreciated what I've achieved. It's really humbling.

Sidelined Hollie Doyle reflected on watching Royal Ascot from home while her husband, Tom Marquand, enjoyed a stellar festival.

‘I’m not a bitter person at all’ - Hollie Doyle delighted for husband Tom Marquand despite having to watch Royal Ascot from the sofa

This season is about quality and doing everything right, but in the background we're hunting that numerical target by having a productive May to September. Without that you can't do it – it's the summer months when this can be made to happen or not.

Dan Skelton is bullish about breaking Martin Pipe's record for jumps winners in a season after a fruitful first two months of the campaign.

Dan Skelton hails 'amazing' start in his bid to topple Martin Pipe record - and he reveals double championship aim

Peter was a true gentleman whose kindness, loyalty and enthusiasm for the sport made him a pleasure to know. He was a valued friend, and his support over many years meant a great deal to us all. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

Richard Hannon paid tribute to the late Peter Waney, one of his yard's longest-standing owners.

'His support over many years meant a great deal' - Richard Hannon pays tribute to longstanding owner Peter Waney following his death at 80

John Magnier Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

There are two sides to every coin but I’m only giving it from the breeding side and from the breed as a whole. The Arc is one of the real races and it won’t be any more if you include geldings.

Coolmore giant John Magnier weighed in on the decision to allow geldings to run in the Arc.

'It won't be a real race anymore' - John Magnier strongly against allowing geldings into the Arc

I told them that if I started training Flat horses and having a bit of success, my pre-training business would go overnight, trainers would see me as 'the enemy', and rightly so – and that's what happened, they soon went.

James Owen talks to Peter Thomas about Cheltenham agony, Royal Ascot glory and life as one of racing's leading dual-purpose trainers.

'I told them my business would go overnight and trainers would see me as the enemy – and that's exactly what happened'

I always say I was educated at Hackney Wick, but when I was 18 my father sent me off to the [unlicensed] flapping track at Rayleigh in Essex to learn the game. You could have the Derby winner running there under another name against a dog you might see being walked down the street, and it taught you to be on your guard all the time.

Peter Thomas talks to former bookmaker Alan 'Ginger' Newman about an extraordinary life in betting.

He got his life lessons off the gangsters and gamblers of London's dog tracks - now he's taking private jets with Ryan Moore as part of the Coolmore crew

Read these next:

'Ryan said he doesn't think he's ridden a better horse' - Constitution River confirms superstar status with easy Eclipse win

'I can't believe it can be allowed!' - Flat trainers voice their dismay as Kempton's future plunged into doubt again

'My very best racing memories are with him' - Epsom hero and Treve's sire Motivator dies aged 24

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