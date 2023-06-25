Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Quotes of the week

'Think how proud our grandmother, the Queen, would have been. To keep that dream alive is incredible'

The King and Queen with Desert Hero after the King George V Stakes
Desert Hero was a landmark royal winner this weekCredit: Edward Whitaker

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

When he ran on I thought he might be placed and I couldn't believe it when he won. We never thought we'd train a Group 1 winner, not at Royal Ascot – I'm a bit speechless
Julie Camacho was left in shock at Shaquille's remarkable Commonwealth Cup win

'I thought he'd blown it' - Shaquille defies dreadful start to land extraordinary Group 1 win 

He was bred to be a phenomenal athlete, which he is. That time before he rejoined me in 2015 wasn't pleasant to witness, but it's great he can go out carrying all the belts, not on the canvas
John Gosden heaps praise on Frankie Dettori following his brilliant Royal Ascot

'It's great he can go out carrying the belts, not on the canvas' - Gosden heaps praise on Dettori 

It's bittersweet. Think how proud our grandmother, the Queen, would have been. To have a winner for Charles and Camilla and keep that dream alive is incredible. It's a new excitement
Zara Tindall reflects on Desert Hero becoming King Charles and the Queen Consort's first Royal Ascot winner

'It's a great honour' - King and Queen record first Royal Ascot winner with Desert Hero 

The guys have worked so, so hard for this. They wake up at 4am every day and they work all day long – for them this is so deserved. I just don't have the words right now, and that's rare for me!
Amo Racing's Kia Joorabchian is thrilled with Valiant Force's shock 150-1 Norfolk Stakes success

'This means the world to us' - Kia Joorabchian celebrates first Royal Ascot winner with 150-1 Valiant Force 

It's incredible. But I'm absolutely exhausted to be fair. I just want to go home to bed now, I've had enough!
One of Rogue Millennium's owners, Tony Elliott, revels in being a winner at the royal meeting

'We've had a dream come true' - Rogue Millennium leaves owners elated and exhausted 

She's going to be a crown jewel anyway. And to have a mare like her dam in the operation – they come along once in a decade, if that
Princesse Zahra Aga Khan hails Tahiyra after her dazzling Coronation Stakes success

'She was by far the best filly' - Tahiyra crowned queen in Coronation after stewards' inquiry scare 

Royal Ascot is Royal Ascot – what can you say? You can feel the electricity and how special it is. This is a beautiful feather to have in our cap
US trainer George Weaver emotionally reflects on picking up his first Royal Ascot winner with Crimson Advocate in the Queen Mary

Crimson Advocate clings on for 'special' photo-finish success to put the US and Weaver on the board 

Read this next:

487-1! Norfolk winner Valiant Force returns biggest Betfair SP of any winner in Royal Ascot history 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 25 June 2023Last updated 07:00, 25 June 2023
icon
more inQuotes of the week
more inQuotes of the week