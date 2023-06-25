'Think how proud our grandmother, the Queen, would have been. To keep that dream alive is incredible'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

When he ran on I thought he might be placed and I couldn't believe it when he won. We never thought we'd train a Group 1 winner, not at Royal Ascot – I'm a bit speechless

Julie Camacho was left in shock at Shaquille's remarkable Commonwealth Cup win

'I thought he'd blown it' - Shaquille defies dreadful start to land extraordinary Group 1 win

He was bred to be a phenomenal athlete, which he is. That time before he rejoined me in 2015 wasn't pleasant to witness, but it's great he can go out carrying all the belts, not on the canvas

John Gosden heaps praise on Frankie Dettori following his brilliant Royal Ascot

'It's great he can go out carrying the belts, not on the canvas' - Gosden heaps praise on Dettori

It's bittersweet. Think how proud our grandmother, the Queen, would have been. To have a winner for Charles and Camilla and keep that dream alive is incredible. It's a new excitement

Zara Tindall reflects on Desert Hero becoming King Charles and the Queen Consort's first Royal Ascot winner

'It's a great honour' - King and Queen record first Royal Ascot winner with Desert Hero

The guys have worked so, so hard for this. They wake up at 4am every day and they work all day long – for them this is so deserved. I just don't have the words right now, and that's rare for me!

Amo Racing's Kia Joorabchian is thrilled with Valiant Force's shock 150-1 Norfolk Stakes success

'This means the world to us' - Kia Joorabchian celebrates first Royal Ascot winner with 150-1 Valiant Force

It's incredible. But I'm absolutely exhausted to be fair. I just want to go home to bed now, I've had enough!

One of Rogue Millennium's owners, Tony Elliott, revels in being a winner at the royal meeting

'We've had a dream come true' - Rogue Millennium leaves owners elated and exhausted

She's going to be a crown jewel anyway. And to have a mare like her dam in the operation – they come along once in a decade, if that

Princesse Zahra Aga Khan hails Tahiyra after her dazzling Coronation Stakes success

'She was by far the best filly' - Tahiyra crowned queen in Coronation after stewards' inquiry scare

Royal Ascot is Royal Ascot – what can you say? You can feel the electricity and how special it is. This is a beautiful feather to have in our cap

US trainer George Weaver emotionally reflects on picking up his first Royal Ascot winner with Crimson Advocate in the Queen Mary

Crimson Advocate clings on for 'special' photo-finish success to put the US and Weaver on the board

487-1! Norfolk winner Valiant Force returns biggest Betfair SP of any winner in Royal Ascot history

