I trained nice horses for good people and bad horses for bad people. That's the game. It's not getting easier. I've had ten winners this year and just over £60,000 in prize-money – it's ridiculous

Brian Barr explains why he has become the latest trainer to quit the ranks

I've seen a lot of them but Richard's under the radar; he's not a show-off, he works hard and he's a good, honest guy

Group 1-winning owner Ahmad Al Shaikh hails his new number-one jockey Richard Kingscote

The IHRB are partly to blame. They are running around with the headlines saying there's an investigation into a non-runner. They had a vet call to my yard last night at all hours, looking for the horse. It's an absolute disgrace

Charles Byrnes fumes at the reaction to Karloss being declared a non-runner at Downpatrick on Monday

It breaks my heart. Did we lose sight of what was going on in the first place? When the people in racing got together they wanted a safe environment for young people to have a chance. If there was no Race there would be no Johnny Murtagh

Multiple Classic-winning rider Johnny Murtagh is saddened by the demise of the Racing Academy and Centre of Education

You could put up with it more if the prize-money were better, but I was at Newbury earlier this month and there was a handicap on a good Saturday card at a Group 1 track, that was worth five and a half grand to the winner. That's embarrassing and it shouldn't be allowed to happen

Andrea Atzeni outlines his decision to move away and continue his career in Hong Kong

I spoke to the vet who's looked after him for nearly all his life and he said he'll be absolutely fine, he's an old boy who'll take it in his stride. We're all so relieved, we couldn't bear it if we hadn't found him a new home

Commentator Mike Cattermole is relieved that The Whistling Teal has found new owners

I don't want any begging letters but there was plenty of 100-1 about. But it's 185 miles from Cartmel to Market Rasen and you can't celebrate if you're driving that sort of distance. I got home just after 10pm and I had a cup of cocoa and went to bed

85-year-old trainer Michael Chapman reveals how he enjoyed ending nearly five years without a winner with Smart Connection

