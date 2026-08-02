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The best quotes from the racing world this week

I spoke to the guy [punter] and said I hadn't seen you before and he said he'd just started gambling, and I just laughed as he had his carrier bag and was on the phone. They definitely knew what they were doing. You could tell by the way they were shovelling it on, defeat was out of the question.



On-course bookmaker John Hutchinson reacts to a 'monumental' gamble which left the layers reeling on Thursday

'I've never seen every bookmaker run out of cash before' - on-course layers counting cost of 'monumental' gamble

A major betting coup left the bookies reeling at Wolverhampton this week Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

You don't expect that kind of abuse when you start out, and it was a couple of years before it began, but it can get pretty brutal

Mark Johnston reflects on the unwanted abuse that trainers receive

'It can get pretty brutal' - Mark Johnston reveals the abuse Britain's top trainers really face and why he was shocked to find he wasn't alone

Mark Johnston: speaking for an in-depth interview in today's Racing Post Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

I’d have loved to spend a day inspecting yearlings with Vincent O’Brien. To see the beginning of Coolmore and what it has gone on to achieve, when they went to Keeneland all those years ago and bought those colts, and now across the world we're seeing the results of those purchases in all the top races

Oisin Murphy reveals his dream day at the sales as part of our Bloodstock Q&A series

'I’d have loved to spend a day inspecting yearlings with Vincent O’Brien'

Oisin Murphy: full of admiration for the great Vincent O'Brien's legacy on modern racing Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He's so fast – he's just like a motorbike

George Boughey marvels at his stable star after the Sussex Stakes

'He's so fast – he's just like a motorbike' - George Boughey hails Bow Echo as he emulates Frankel with rare Group 1 hat-trick

It was another stunning week in the career of Bow Echo Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

This is racing's Lamine Yamal. He’s a special talent, and the more races he rides and wins like this, the more confident he’ll get

There was plenty of praise for the man riding too

'This is racing's Lamine Yamal' - legends of the weighing room hail Loughnane after Sussex strike on Bow Echo

A privilege to be involved in the British racing scene the last three seasons, but sadly all good things must come to an end

Henry Dwyer was looking forward to one final outing with Asfoora as "all good things must come to an end"... until...

Retirement could be delayed for Asfoora after return to form with King George fourth behind American Affair

Isn't that wonderful, someone who has been racing so much, just absolutely buzzing off something new

William Haggas takes in the novelty at the start of the Coral Goodwood Handicap

It's once in a lifetime for us as small breeders. I remember him as a foal tied up in the barn thinking we could maybe send him eventing if he wasn't fast enough. We weren't sure if he'd be big enough and strong enough to be a racehorse

Owner-breeder Wendy McGrandles thrilled with American Affair's win in the King George Qatar Stakes on Friday

American Affair after the King George Stakes at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Harry's had shares in a couple of horses before but it's lovely to have him back on board in a nice team of four who own this horse. It was a great story when Harry won the King George, not just because he's a big name, but because of the joy you could see it gave him. Our sport can give people that sort of joy

Dan Skelton is delighted to have Harry Redknapp among a group of owners involved with Kaiser Ball, a big-money recruit from Ireland

Harry Redknapp teams up with Dan Skelton with 'very rare' £360,000 recruit

Harry Redknapp is among the owners of Kaiser Ball Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

Read more...

'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - meet the owner-breeders taking on racing's superpowers

'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'

'People talking about me being the next Frankie doesn't mean anything to me. I'm not famous. I'm just Billy'

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