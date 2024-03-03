'There's no point in saying that's it, it's all over. We've got to try. We don't give up lightly'
The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .
Of course you’re worried, you’d be crazy not to be. Something’s gone wrong, obviously. I’m sorry I can’t tell you exactly where we are. I’m certainly not going to rule him out at this stage. There’s no point in saying that’s it, it’s all over. We’ve got to try. We don’t give up lightly.
Drama unfolded at the start of the week as Constitution Hill returned a dirty scope two weeks before the Champion Hurdle
Constitution Hill a major doubt for Champion Hurdle after dirty scope and below-par workout leaves Nicky Henderson stunned
He worked well at Kempton [on Tuesday] and Paul and I are both confident he's back. I'm also confident he has a massive race in him. I'm obviously not a gambling man but I think he's an unbelievable each-way bet at 16-1.
Harry Cobden feels Bravemansgame is being overlooked in the market for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and reports him to be in good form
'He has a massive chance' - Harry Cobden sweet on the Cheltenham Festival prospects of a Paul Nicholls-trained novice
If he came out and won the Stayers' that would be the moment to retire. What else would you have to prove? I'm going to tell him that as an incentive.
Emma Lavelle believes fan-favourite Paisley Park could retire if the Grade 1 winner powers to victory in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham
'If he won the Stayers' that would be the moment to retire - what else would he have to prove?'
I'm really glad to get back at it. No doubt about it, it's been frustrating to miss so much time being out with suspensions and injuries, but it is what it is – hopefully it's all done now and I can drive on.
Kielan Woods expressed his delight at being able to return to the saddle following a 45-day suspension for whip breaches
Kielan Woods back from 'frustrating' 45-day ban and eyeing promising book of Cheltenham rides
He’s three from three and I think he’ll like better ground. He’s probably more likely to go for the Boodles as he’d have to improve 10lb or so to compete with Sir Gino in the Triumph. He’s as good as any of the horses I’ve won the Boodles with and it’s a race we’ve done well in.
Paul Nicholls has high hopes for Liari, who is more likely to go for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle rather than the JCB Triumph Hurdle
‘He’s as good as any of the horses I’ve won the race with’ - Boodles likely aim for unbeaten Paul Nicholls juvenile
Read these next:
'It’s unbelievable' – home team strikes in Morebattle Hurdle as Cracking Rhapsody runs out easy winner for Ewan Whillans
'It's a completely new injury' - luckless Ferny Hollow to miss spring festivals
John Dance accused of overseeing 'one of the largest frauds perpetrated by an FCA regulated individual'
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on 3 March 2024inQuotes of the week
Last updated 08:30, 3 March 2024
- 'He got a whip ban - I wasn't annoyed but at an award ceremony he got ride of the season and I said it wasn't even legal!'
- 'The smaller jumps trainers in Ireland are in serious trouble due to a limited market. It’s not all about two trainers'
- 'He was kind to the horses, but he was one of life's good guys. He was a wonderful person inside and out'
- 'Gavin told us we were coming here. All we said was, 'Where the hell is Huntingdon?''
- 'Back in the old days we were always thinking about winning but we weren't worried about losing'
- 'He got a whip ban - I wasn't annoyed but at an award ceremony he got ride of the season and I said it wasn't even legal!'
- 'The smaller jumps trainers in Ireland are in serious trouble due to a limited market. It’s not all about two trainers'
- 'He was kind to the horses, but he was one of life's good guys. He was a wonderful person inside and out'
- 'Gavin told us we were coming here. All we said was, 'Where the hell is Huntingdon?''
- 'Back in the old days we were always thinking about winning but we weren't worried about losing'