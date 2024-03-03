The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

Of course you’re worried, you’d be crazy not to be. Something’s gone wrong, obviously. I’m sorry I can’t tell you exactly where we are. I’m certainly not going to rule him out at this stage. There’s no point in saying that’s it, it’s all over. We’ve got to try. We don’t give up lightly.

Drama unfolded at the start of the week as Constitution Hill returned a dirty scope two weeks before the Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill a major doubt for Champion Hurdle after dirty scope and below-par workout leaves Nicky Henderson stunned

He worked well at Kempton [on Tuesday] and Paul and I are both confident he's back. I'm also confident he has a massive race in him. I'm obviously not a gambling man but I think he's an unbelievable each-way bet at 16-1.

Harry Cobden feels Bravemansgame is being overlooked in the market for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and reports him to be in good form

'He has a massive chance' - Harry Cobden sweet on the Cheltenham Festival prospects of a Paul Nicholls-trained novice

Paisley Park: Stayers' Hurdle could be the veteran's final start Credit: Alan Crowhurst

If he came out and won the Stayers' that would be the moment to retire. What else would you have to prove? I'm going to tell him that as an incentive.

Emma Lavelle believes fan-favourite Paisley Park could retire if the Grade 1 winner powers to victory in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham

'If he won the Stayers' that would be the moment to retire - what else would he have to prove?'

I'm really glad to get back at it. No doubt about it, it's been frustrating to miss so much time being out with suspensions and injuries, but it is what it is – hopefully it's all done now and I can drive on.

Kielan Woods expressed his delight at being able to return to the saddle following a 45-day suspension for whip breaches

Kielan Woods back from 'frustrating' 45-day ban and eyeing promising book of Cheltenham rides

He’s three from three and I think he’ll like better ground. He’s probably more likely to go for the Boodles as he’d have to improve 10lb or so to compete with Sir Gino in the Triumph. He’s as good as any of the horses I’ve won the Boodles with and it’s a race we’ve done well in.

Paul Nicholls has high hopes for Liari, who is more likely to go for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle rather than the JCB Triumph Hurdle

‘He’s as good as any of the horses I’ve won the race with’ - Boodles likely aim for unbeaten Paul Nicholls juvenile

