'The race is absolutely perfect for him, he's going to take some stopping in it - let me tell you why'
The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .
I can dream a little bit of a Derby ride. We liked him as a two-year-old but he was very weak. I rode him in work last week and he's strengthened up a lot
'I can dream a little bit of a Derby ride' - Frankie Dettori delight after Arrest takes no prisoners
I was very impressed, you can only be impressed by what she’s done there. They kind of all gave up with half a mile to go and she was just getting going, but she gave me a very good feel – she’s probably given me as good a feel in this race as the ones I’ve ridden before
'I was really taken by that' - Epsom next for O'Brien's Savethelastdance after stunning 22-length triumph
Any attempt to paint the tender process as unfair, or the distribution model as unjust, is either lacking a basic understanding of the media rights landscape or is misrepresenting the facts
'It's a lack of basic understanding or misrepresenting the facts' - HRI chief blasts rebel tracks over media rights deal
The race is absolutely perfect for him, he's going to take some stopping in it. Let me tell you why: it's almost three miles and two furlongs, for starters. That's perfect for him
'He's going to take some stopping in it' - Hewick heading to French Champion Hurdle
Myself and Andrew Tinkler fight over him because we’re the only ones who ride him. He’s quite naughty and a bit of a character – quite like a cat. He’s very independent and just about tolerates me but I love him
'He just about tolerates me but I love him' - Maureen Haggas' delight as Hamish strikes in Ormonde again
It means a lot because we set out to land big races and we’ve had some near-misses this spring. You spend years watching Chester and you never imagine winning a race like this – we’re over the moon
'This is my biggest day so far' - Saffie Osborne proves just the job as Metier swoops late to land Chester Cup
Outside of here I don't speak to many people, but I've spoken to everyone here and they're all really nice, so I'm happier and more outgoing than I've ever been
'I got bullied and didn't have any friends, but coming here built my confidence' - the ex-racehorses finding work as therapists
