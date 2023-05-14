The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

I can dream a little bit of a Derby ride. We liked him as a two-year-old but he was very weak. I rode him in work last week and he's strengthened up a lot

Frankie Dettori is imaging Epsom glory after Arrest's win in the Chester Vase

I was very impressed, you can only be impressed by what she’s done there. They kind of all gave up with half a mile to go and she was just getting going, but she gave me a very good feel – she’s probably given me as good a feel in this race as the ones I’ve ridden before

Ryan Moore is left thrilled with Savethelastdance's stunning win in the Cheshire Oaks

Savethelastdance: blew her rivals away at Chester Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Any attempt to paint the tender process as unfair, or the distribution model as unjust, is either lacking a basic understanding of the media rights landscape or is misrepresenting the facts

HRI chief executive Suzanne Eade blasts the five Irish racecourses that have not signed up to the lucrative media rights deal

The race is absolutely perfect for him, he's going to take some stopping in it. Let me tell you why: it's almost three miles and two furlongs, for starters. That's perfect for him

Shark Hanlon is bullish ahead of stable star Hewick's French Champion Hurdle bid

Myself and Andrew Tinkler fight over him because we’re the only ones who ride him. He’s quite naughty and a bit of a character – quite like a cat. He’s very independent and just about tolerates me but I love him

Maureen Haggas is left in awe with loveable rogue Hamish following his second win in the Ormonde Stakes

It means a lot because we set out to land big races and we’ve had some near-misses this spring. You spend years watching Chester and you never imagine winning a race like this – we’re over the moon

Harry Fry revels in Metier's Chester Cup success on Friday

Saffie Osborne punches the air as Metier lands the Chester Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Outside of here I don't speak to many people, but I've spoken to everyone here and they're all really nice, so I'm happier and more outgoing than I've ever been

16-year-old Esther speaks about the positive effect Greatwood has had on her

