'The owner of Ka Ying Rising can't have spent a lot of time at Ascot. If he had, he'd be running even if the purse was £50,000'

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The best quotes from the racing world this week

The owner of Ka Ying Rising can't have spent a lot of time at Ascot. If he had, he would be running there even if the purse was only £50,000.

Wesley Ward put the world to rights in a fascinating interview with the Racing Post's Lee Mottershead

'England has changed my life' - meet the American who embraced fish and chips, big sprints and mushy peas - and reaped the rewards

We were in a bit of a quandary with the jockey situation, so I made a phone call to my old pal. I said to him, 'Frankie, will you put your riding boots on one last time?'

The legendary American trainer pondered whether his 'old pal' could take the ride on Nunthorpe favourite Bacio on Friday

'I made a phone call to my old pal' - Wesley Ward reveals he asked Frankie Dettori if he would come out of retirement for Nunthorpe ride

I won about 60 grand and when the dust had settled I walked into the bank expecting balloons to go up, but I just handed the cheque over, the woman behind the counter asked if there was anything else she could do for me, and I said no. And that was it.

Tipping giant Mel Collier tells Peter Thomas about the methods and mindset that made him the punter's greatest pal

'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win

Back among the winners: Collier relives the glories of his Racing Post days Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It has been the honour of a lifetime. He has given us some extraordinary days and taken everyone involved on a journey we will never forget.

George Boughey reflects on the short but sparkling career of stable star Bow Echo



'His extraordinary ability set him apart' - unbeaten star Bow Echo in shock retirement

Bow Echo: retired this week due to injury Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

I always find sales a bit like being a kid in a sweetshop who’s not allowed any sweets. You’re looking at horses thinking, ‘God, this is going to make so much money.’ Then you move onto the next one and think you might be able to afford that, go through the whole process, and then it makes four times more than you expect. It can be a pretty humbling experience.

Sales silly season has begun, with Ed Walker summing up the challenge for many trainers

‘The hopes and dreams start again’ - bloodstock heavyweights gather in Deauville ahead of Arqana August Sale

Big hitters: MV Magnier (dark blue), Charlie Appleby (grey cap) and Anthony Stroud (right) were among those working the beat in Deauville on Friday Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

I turned and it hit me on the back, I went to go out of the door and it hit me again and peeled everything off the top of my head. Had it been lower, it would have killed me.

Noel Wilson reflects on his colourful career with David Carr

He's survived a scalping, two broken legs and bankruptcy - but now this extraordinary trainer has reached the end of the road

Noel Wilson: a career like no other Credit: Louise Pollard

I think York is the biggest target meeting of the year for some trainers. Royal Ascot is tight to sort a proper plan, while Goodwood, you can plot all you want, but once you get on the rollercoaster there, it’s too unpredictable. York is great to target with a bit of 0260 form. There’s a lot of that heading into this meeting and I'll be throwing money at horses next week, just because I smell a rat.

Pro punter Matt Williams on something to consider when punting at York this week

It's not a myth that winners at York are hard to find - but this expert insight can help give you the best possible chance

York: a unique challenge for jockeys, trainers and punters Credit: Â© Andrew Parker - Grossick Phot

He's clearly very talented, but his form has slipped off a cliff. Maybe there's a chance we can get him back, but there are no guarantees from either side

Dan Skelton, the new trainer of Il Est Francais, assesses the challenge to rejuvenate the talented chaser's career

'It's an exciting challenge, but we know it's not going to be easy' - Dan Skelton relishing task of reigniting the spark in Il Est Francais

Can Dan Skelton get Il Est Francais back to his best? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) It’s been quite the ride. As the years pass, her feats will only become more grand

Asfoora's owner-breeder Akram El-Fahkri reflects on his star mare's career before her final run in the Nunthorpe this week

'It’s been quite the ride' - Asfoora to be retired after next week's Nunthorpe

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Gold Cup winner and superstar stayer Trawlerman retired

'He got prematurely labelled as a slow horse' - Tom Marquand says Maltese Cross being underestimated ahead of Great Voltigeur

'Our retail estate brings £50m to horseracing' - Entain boss warns of threat to racing's 'ecosystem' if betting shops are hit

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