'She was in phenomenal order, yet she went from 6-1 to 10-1 to 16-1 to 25-1. I hope my bookie gives best odds guaranteed'

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The best quotes from the racing world this week

It was flicking through my mind, 'Jesus, I'm going to win another Gold Cup and I'm going to be the winningmost jockey in the race.' Then I went, 'Wait a minute, grab a hold of yourself you eejit, there's a race still to be won here.' I kept telling myself not to believe it yet. Don't do anything stupid.

Paul Townend shares his thoughts during the conclusion of the Gold Cup on Gaelic Warrior in Sunday's Big Read

‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run Y? It’s mental’

It was painful to watch, but he's a real champion. To run to his best all of the time and prove he's the best. He's a horse to be feared now, but he's a flagship for the sport.

Francis Graffard expresses his relief after Calandagan guns down West Wind Blows to win the Dubai Sheema Classic

US raider Magnitude foils Forever Young in Dubai World Cup after Calandagan and Ombudsman strut their stuff

If you're lucky you'll have a period where one horse like Panic Attack will subsidise the others but there aren't many like that and whatever scoring system you use, it doesn't add up if you look too closely. Luckily, though, there are still people who care enough about making memories that they're prepared to try.

Bryan Drew sums up the financial implications of owning racehorses ahead of Panic Attack's Grand National bid next week

Meet the big owner with a Grand National dream and a jump racing obsession - even if it is a 'glorified waste of money'

We do have to get over the stigma that racing is elitist. There are a lot of traditions in racing we need to keep hold of, but we do have to make the sport more accessible and have less of the 'guv'nor' talk. People should call each other by their first name and be approachable.

Richard Hannon backs owner Jim Cockburn's belief that overhauling racing's outdated practices would improve the sport

'The game is too old-fashioned' - leading trainers join prominent owner in call to give racing urgent makeover

Richard Hannon: 'We do have to get over the stigma that racing is elitist' Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

This filly worked last Thursday and I thought she was in phenomenal order, and yet she went from 6-1 to 10-1 to 16-1 to 25-1. I hope my bookmaker gives best odds guaranteed! I backed her twice because I couldn't believe how much she kept drifting.

Charlie Johnston cashes in with Classic hopeful Timeforshowcasing at Newcastle on Friday

'I backed her twice as I couldn't believe how much she kept drifting' - trainer quids-in after keeping the faith on finals day

The surgeon said he was within less than a millimetre of killing himself. He's done brilliantly to come back. He's worked very hard, all credit to Jack Berry House. He's a big part of the team, he's been with us since he was a kid. He'd only ridden two winners when he came to us. I've got a great team of jockeys but Cliff is my main man.

Karl Burke is full of praise for Clifford Lee after his return to the saddle following a serious motorbike accident five and a half months ago

'The surgeon said he was within less than a millimetre of dying - he's done brilliantly to come back'

We're still buzzing since Cheltenham, it's a bit surreal. We're living every syndicate member's dream. It's crazy stuff. He cost 14,000gns seven years ago. He was bought as a dual-purpose horse to run at Dundalk with the hope he might pick up a maiden hurdle.

Syndicate member Kevin Barron is dreaming of Grand National glory with their festival winner Final Orders

'We're living every syndicate member's dream' - Cheltenham Festival hero and bargain buy to bid for Grand National glory

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Nicky Henderson considering pitting Jonbon against stablemate Jango Baie as he ponders Aintree Grade 1 options

Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday

'The surgeon said he was within less than a millimetre of dying' - Clifford Lee marks miracle comeback with a winner

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