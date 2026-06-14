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The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

He'll be working back from the Arc where we'll be hoping for one of those Alpinista-type races [on very soft ground].

George Scott is eyeing the ultimate prize for Bay City Roller after Coronation Cup win



'We'll be hoping for an Alpinista-type Arc' - George Scott eyeing ultimate prizes after Bay City Roller fulfils 'lifetime's work' at Epsom

How can I walk away? I can't. The thought of Boley Bob and Barton Snow leaving me is killing me.

Joe O'Shea u-turns on retirement with two star horses keeping him in the game

'I can't walk away' - trainer who pulled off rare Cheltenham and Aintree double U-turns on retirement

Barton Snow: pulled off a Cheltenham and Aintree double last season Credit: Grossick Photography

Saturday was a dark day for punters. The BHA concluded the favourite in the Derby should be declared a non-runner, wrongly, in my opinion.

Pro punter Matt Williams hits out at the BHA after controversial Derby non-runner ruling

'Fix it now!' - pro punter's desperate call to action as BHA doubles down on Derby non-runner in face of growing backlash

A successful trip would be great, because that's what I'm coming for. It's a fantastic meeting, and it's great to be coming back.

Richard Kingscote is back from Hong Kong to ride at Royal Ascot

'A successful trip would be great' - Richard Kingscote makes brief return to Britain from Hong Kong to reunite with Ascot winner

I think it's totally unfair, it's not fair for the punters; he was second favourite. The lack of consistency is frustrating, our horse today definitely should have been classed a non-runner.

James Owen has questioned the consistency of racing's non-runner rules after comparing the treatment of his runner Wrist Art with Benvenuto Cellini.

'It's totally unfair' - James Owen baffled by Yarmouth stewards' decision to declare horse a runner after stalls unseat

She's come into her own and got this new sense of confidence. She really believes in herself now and I think the sky's the limit because she just keeps improving with every run.

Joliestar has connections full of confidence ahead of her bid for Group 1 glory at Royal Ascot

'The sky's the limit' - confidence growing as Aussie sprinters get a feel for Ascot

I suppose I've come a long way from where I was a few years ago, and to be heading over to ride at Royal Ascot is something I never thought I'd be able to do.

Wesley Joyce will be riding at Royal Ascot next week, less than four years after he almost died from a horror fall at Galway.

'It's absolutely mad' - apprentice rider who nearly died in a horror fall is now relishing his first Royal Ascot ride

It’s a hard thing to say about an unbeaten 2,000 Guineas winner but Bow Echo looks to me as if his best days are ahead of him.

George Boughey sounded an ominous warning to Bow Echo's Royal Ascot rivals

'His best days are ahead of him' - George Boughey sends ominous warning to Bow Echo's rivals ahead of Royal Ascot rumble

Read more . . .

Ronan Whelan enjoys landmark Derby success as well-backed Christmas Day seals a Classic milestone for Aidan O'Brien

'It's the hardest, most challenging, greatest race in the world and we just came second - what about that!'

Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini declared a post-race non-runner after stalls drama - leading to major Rule 4 deduction on winning bets

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