The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

The King told me many years ago, and recently, that he was always going to be committed to take on the bloodstock portfolio, and true to his word he's been fascinated by it. The story is so wonderful for racing

The King and Queen's racing manager John Warren is thrilled with Classic hope Desert Hero's Gordon Stakes success

A royal St Leger hope? 'Little superstar' Desert Hero 6-1 for Classic after Gordon Stakes success

That was a huge performance when compared to his bumper win. There's a lot of improvement left in his jumping, he made at least three mistakes, maybe four. Hopefully he can be half as good as his mother

Willie Mullins has hopes for a bright future for Mystical Power, a son of Annie Power, following his win at Galway

'That was a huge performance' - son of Galileo and Annie Power slashed for Cheltenham after shining for Willie Mullins

It's a hard thing to say but he gives you the feel that he's as good a horse as I've rode. I think he's exceptional. He's handled everything that we've put in front of him

Ryan Moore waxes lyrical about Paddington as he picks up yet another Group 1 victory in the Sussex Stakes

Exceptional Paddington 'as good as I've ridden' says effusive Ryan Moore after latest Group 1 strike in Sussex Stakes

He's my ATM machine. Marc is keen to have him in Hong Kong. I've spoken to Marc and told him I'll definitely go for sure because he might have a couple of others from Australia. I've promised I'll go

Frankie Dettori considers extending his farewell tour as Kinross gives him another reason to stay a bit longer in the Lennox Stakes

'You have to get your head in there' - Frankie Dettori pays tribute as game Kinross prevails

They're going in the right direction but there's still a hell of a lot more work to be done. At the end of the day, our livelihoods are affected by the suspensions. In what other industry do you get stopped from earning a living for making a mistake?

Jockey PJ McDonald reacts to BHA amendments to the whip guidelines and Jim Crowley's hefty ban he picked up in the King George

Tom Marquand and PJ McDonald call for 'common ground' in wake of Jim Crowley ban for Hukum ride

Jim Crowley handed 20-day ban and fined £10,000 for overuse of the whip on King George winner Hukum

Everything was right and she's in the form of her life. It's a race I thought she could have won. We're well aware of the rules and if it was an error on our side then I'd put my hands up, but I know I haven't

Trainer Mark Loughnane expresses his frustration after his runner was withdrawn at Nottingham following a dispute over permission to run without hind shoes

'It makes me look incompetent' - trainer blasts BHA as runner is withdrawn due to issue with shoe dispensation

