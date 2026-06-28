'My heart was telling me to keep going, but my head was looking at the finances. You've got to make a decision when looking down the barrel'

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The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

Royal Ascot is such a huge week in our sport, and it's a meeting I have fond memories of, so to miss that was tough. It's not an easy place to be, but much better people than me have been through an awful lot worse.

Soon-to-be returning jockey Callum Shepherd discusses the difficulties of dealing with injury at an integral part of the season

Callum Shepherd hopeful of returning in 'weeks and not months' after challenging layoff with cracked kneecap

Having had discussions with David, I can categorically tell you that the horse will not come to Ascot. That is 100 per cent, it's not even up for debate.

The team behind Hong Kong superstar Ka Ying Rising have said their 21-time winner will not run at next year's royal meeting

'It's not even up for debate' - Ka Ying Rising team take swipe at Royal Ascot prize-money as they shut down speculation

Coming to this decision wasn't an easy one – my heart was telling me to keep going, but my head was looking at the finances. When you're looking down that gun barrel, you've got to make a decision.

Trainer Paul Robson has made the difficult decision to relinquish his licence

'We've tried our best to keep afloat, but we had to face facts' - trainer makes difficult decision to relinquish licence

He is back at home and is in great order. He's ready. We’re thinking about the Nunthorpe for him. Looking at the Timeform numbers, I guess he would be competitive in that.

Wesley Ward eyes a step up to Group 1 company for his juvenile Bacio who scored at Royal Ascot

'We think we have a big chance' - Wesley Ward hatching Nunthorpe plan for Royal Ascot speedball Bacio

Fozzy Stack (left): enjoyed a brace at last week's Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Look, we could have sent others over there but the thing I've found over the years is that, if you've any doubt going there, you shouldn't be going. You've got to pick your battles.

Fozzy Stack reflects on a memorable Royal Ascot with two winners, and talks about how he got to this point.

'I had other plans, then Dad got ill' - Fozzy Stack's incredible latest chapter in a story of tragedy, duty and patience

This fella would be very comfortable going up to seven [furlongs] and up to a mile. Ryan said when he asked him to go he got there very quickly and ended up being there much earlier than he wanted. He said he was only looking and very green, but I'd say he's probably classy.

Aidan O'Brien makes an impact on next year's Classic market with an impressive Curragh winner in Abraham Lincoln

Aidan O'Brien 'very happy' as €2.3 million colt shoots towards top of 2,000 Guineas market with smart debut win

Everything was covered, that was the thing. He was tough as well and if a decision had to be made, he'd make it. He wouldn't fanny around and once he'd made a decision, he didn't change his mind.

Lewis Porteous talks to Sir Michael Stoute as well as Ryan Moore and top trainers who learned from him

‘He didn't give a monkey's about what anyone else thought - it was done totally on his time and his terms’

We got swept along, as did JP and Tom Malone. The standard of the horses here is just fabulous though and the market is hot, as it has been at all the sales this year.

The Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale record was broken for the second time in 24 hours when a half brother to Talk The Talk fetched €400,000



‘It’s a dream!’ - superpower bidding battle sees Talk The Talk’s half-brother rewrite Derby Sale history at €400,000

Read these next:

Christophe Soumillon cites schoolkids in unusual defence as he fights 'nonsense' claim he aided Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot

Seamie Heffernan slapped with 24-day whip ban for winning Royal Ascot ride

Ryan Moore picks his ride as Benvenuto Cellini and Christmas Day set to clash again in Irish Derby

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