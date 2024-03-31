'Lots of people rolled along with her story and were captured by it. She’s irreplaceable, it’s just gut-wrenching'

The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

When I watched Clovis Boy win at Newcastle I had a bad feeling about it. I didn't appreciate how it would affect me, I was really wound up. When I heard it had been deferred it was fantastic, it was a big relief

Lucinda Russell is pleased Derek Fox is able to keep the ride on Corach Rambler in the Randox Grand National

Lucinda Russell relieved as Derek Fox is free to ride Corach Rambler in Grand National following whip ban delay

We're still in that rebuilding process, looking after these three-year-olds for their four-year-old career. In doing so it's left our older-horse team smaller so I've got to be a bit more selective and pick the right darts

Charlie Appleby hopes his Godolphin team can enjoy better fortunes than they did last year

Charlie Appleby 'still in a rebuilding process' after underwhelming 2023 - but is hopeful new generation can help him bounce back

You have to keep your head down, work hard and do your best, and that's what we've been doing. Everyone here works hard and winners are what it's all about. If you get one or two then it helps and it improves the morale

Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Ian Duncan reflects on ending a dry spell

'Since I started I've never had a spell like that' - trainer hopes to kick on after ending two-year winless run

Limestone Lad had soundness, he was genuine and he had a big heart and when you put those three things together you had a lethal combination. He was a one-off

Michael Bowe pays tribute to Limestone Lad following the popular hurdler's death

'We've still got the memories' - Bowe family pay tribute following death of legendary Limestone Lad aged 32

He's one of the most exciting horses we've had in a long time, and definitely one of the most exciting since I've been training

Richard Hannon waxes lyrical about 2,000 Guineas hope Rosallion

Richard Hannon: 2,000 Guineas hope Rosallion is one of the most exciting horses we've had in a long time

She was more than just for us, and lots of people rolled along with her story and were captured by it. She’s irreplaceable, it’s just gut-wrenching

An emotional Jason Hart hails Highfield Princess following the star mare's death

'It’s just gut-wrenching' - Jason Hart leads tributes to 'irreplaceable' Highfield Princess following mare's tragic death

I said just before the race that I was dying for a jockey to give me a heart attack, to come so late I nearly have to go into A&E afterwards, and he executed it perfectly

James Tate was thankfully not left sick after Cloud Cover's lucrative victory at Newcastle on Good Friday

New boy David Egan in the big money again thanks to Elegant Man in Easter Classic

