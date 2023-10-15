Racing Post logo
Quotes of the week

'Lots of people don't like change but all sports change. We have to evolve to ensure the future of racing'

Ruby Walsh:
Ruby Walsh: spoke about the Grand National changes this weekCredit: Edward Whitaker

The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

When I set out my stall to retire, I didn't expect to have one of my best years for a long time, probably the best I've had since 2019. I thought my rides would fizzle out and that I would slowly head towards the sunset
Frankie Dettori explains his decision to make a U-turn on his retirement

'It could be three months. It could be three years' - Frankie Dettori cancels retirement plan and will move to America 

When you've been busy and riding all those years, you suddenly stare into a vacuum. That is not a good place psychologically for any athlete, let alone one who at 52 is still riding exceptionally well
Dettori's great ally John Gosden gives his backing to the jockey's decision

John Gosden: 'Frankie's a free man, he can do whatever he likes - he has done for years - and I think it's entirely the right decision' 

The strength of the Grand National is the strength of racing, it's the most popular race of the year and we've all got to support it and help those who make the decisions. All our jobs and livelihoods depend on it
Tom Scudamore supports the new changes that have been made to the Grand National

'The most important thing is the race itself' - Tom Scudamore backs Grand National changes 

Coming up the straight, you could see she was starting to hit top gear so I started getting a bit excited in the last 100 yards. I'm not a shouter by nature when my own horses are running, but I gave this one a proper shout!
Trainer Mick Halford reveals his excitement at watching one of his sons, Josh, win at Punchestown

'It would have to be one of my best days in racing' - proud trainer watches his two sons ride in the same race 

There are lots of people who don't like change but all sports change. Soccer is not the same game it was 30 or even 15 years ago and looking at the Rugby World Cup, rugby has had to evolve. Racing is the same, in that we have to evolve to ensure the future of the sport
Multiple Grand National-winning jockey Ruby Walsh gives his view on the race changes

Grand National legends back field size reduction as Aintree unveils major changes to big race 

Adam Waterworth, managing director of sport for the Goodwood estate announced the cancellation of the pilot scheme which would have allowed 5000 members and guests to attend the Saturday of Glorious Goodwood following governmentâs rulingGoodwood 31.7.20
Adam Waterworth: Goodwood chief has concerns over affordability checksCredit: Edward Whitaker

Things need to change quickly. We're reading a lot about owners giving up because of affordability checks and we can't afford to lose them. I've been working in this game for 30 years and I'm not sure I've ever been quite as worried about it as I am
Goodwood managing director Adam Waterworth expresses his concerns about the impact of affordability checks

'I'm not sure I've been as worried as I am now - it's a real threat' - Goodwood chief speaks out over affordability checks 

Real acceleration is the gift possessed by only the top-notchers. There are a certain number of very good horses but champions like him are rare. Ace Impact was one of the few that showed such devastating acceleration
Jean-Claude Rouget hails Ace Impact after the unbeaten Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner was retired

Cristian Demuro hails 'extraterrestrial' Ace Impact as Arc and Jockey Club hero is retired 

'He really is our Frankel - he's the real deal' - City Of Troy earns lofty comparisons after Dewhurst demolition job 

Aidan O'Brien says City Of Troy is the best two-year-old he's trained - could he really be Coolmore's Frankel? 

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 15 October 2023Last updated 08:10, 15 October 2023
icon
