Quotes of the week

'I've never come across a horse like this before. He's Ireland's answer to Constitution Hill!'

Marine Nationale: another Supreme winner to graduate from Skehanagh Stables
Marine Nationale: highly regarded by his trainerCredit: Edward Whitaker

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

He was so brave and yet back at home he was such a kind horse. We had all these amazing people write to us after his Grand National win, he touched so many people's lives
Lucinda Russell pays tribute to 2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur after his death

Read the full piece here

Bryan was a brilliant jockey, a natural horseman. We had some terrific days together and I will never forget Don Cossack winning the Gold Cup for as long as I live. He was flawless on him that day
Gordon Elliott hails Bryan Cooper after the jockey announced his shock retirement

Read the full piece here

Even at that age he was as good as ever – he absolutely destroyed them. It was amazing when people saw him in the paddock because there wasn't a lot of him, but his jumping was some of the best I've seen
Owner Darren Yates reflects on Blaklion's best performances after the popular chaser's retirement

Read the full piece here

It's incredible to have such a special animal like him in your care. I've never come across a horse like this before. He's Ireland's answer to Constitution Hill!
Trainer Barry Connell holds strong beliefs for his Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Marine Nationale

Read the full piece here

Kicking King and Barry Geraghty win the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2005
Kicking King: Barry Geraghty brings him home a winner of the 2005 Cheltenham Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

This red thing flashed across the track in front of me. I was after nearly throwing away a King George at the last, so I wasn't going to let Santa Claus take it away from me after surviving that!
Barry Geraghty reflects on Kicking King's achievements after his death at the age of 25

Read the full piece here

I'd be in Northern Ireland, for instance, and would come in from patrol and put my rifle down and pick up my boots and stick and go and ride out for a local trainer
Jamie Snowden recalls his time in the army before he began his training career

Read the full piece here

I was teasing Johnny this morning. He said Mighty Potter was a certainty and the rest were moderate. I told him I wouldn’t mind a few more moderate ones!
Paul Nicholls has the last laugh with the Racing Post's popular columnist, Johnny Dineen, after Stage Star's festival win

Read the full piece here

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 26 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 26 March 2023
