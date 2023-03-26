'I've never come across a horse like this before. He's Ireland's answer to Constitution Hill!'
The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .
He was so brave and yet back at home he was such a kind horse. We had all these amazing people write to us after his Grand National win, he touched so many people's lives
Lucinda Russell pays tribute to 2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur after his death
Bryan was a brilliant jockey, a natural horseman. We had some terrific days together and I will never forget Don Cossack winning the Gold Cup for as long as I live. He was flawless on him that day
Gordon Elliott hails Bryan Cooper after the jockey announced his shock retirement
Even at that age he was as good as ever – he absolutely destroyed them. It was amazing when people saw him in the paddock because there wasn't a lot of him, but his jumping was some of the best I've seen
Owner Darren Yates reflects on Blaklion's best performances after the popular chaser's retirement
It's incredible to have such a special animal like him in your care. I've never come across a horse like this before. He's Ireland's answer to Constitution Hill!
Trainer Barry Connell holds strong beliefs for his Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Marine Nationale
This red thing flashed across the track in front of me. I was after nearly throwing away a King George at the last, so I wasn't going to let Santa Claus take it away from me after surviving that!
Barry Geraghty reflects on Kicking King's achievements after his death at the age of 25
I'd be in Northern Ireland, for instance, and would come in from patrol and put my rifle down and pick up my boots and stick and go and ride out for a local trainer
Jamie Snowden recalls his time in the army before he began his training career
I was teasing Johnny this morning. He said Mighty Potter was a certainty and the rest were moderate. I told him I wouldn’t mind a few more moderate ones!
Paul Nicholls has the last laugh with the Racing Post's popular columnist, Johnny Dineen, after Stage Star's festival win
