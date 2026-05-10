'It's very obvious that reform has to occur. There has to be a change. We cannot continue the way we're going'

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The best quotes from the racing world this week.

It’s been a very long process. It feels like I’ve had to climb a mountain to come back and it’s been an interesting rollercoaster of emotions

Josephine Gordon is raring to go ahead of her return to race-riding

‘I feel like I’ve had to climb a mountain to come back - I can now hear traffic and many things others take for granted’

It was life-changing for me as it opened a lot of doors and gave me opportunities I hadn't had before. And it is history. Whatever happens, my name is always going to be there

Ryan Mania fondly recalls Auroras Encore's Grand National triumph after the horse's death

'We had a great time and it stays with you forever' - Grand National winner and 'life-changer' Auroras Encore dies at 24

It's an impossible job being a clerk of the course. With hindsight, she'll wish she put more water on, but what do you do? If you do that and then the rain comes, there's always somebody who'll moan

Karl Burke gives his thoughts on the chaos on the ground on day two of Chester's May meeting

Inside Chester's ground chaos - a stewards' inquiry that 'went round and round in circles' and a delay of more than an hour

He's always been up there as high class. Ryan said he was very focused and professional and he'd have learnt a lot. He's definitely in the mix this year

The Coolmore camp are thrilled with Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini's Chester Vase win

'He's ticked a box to go to Epsom' - all systems go for Derby with Benvenuto Cellini following dominant Vase victory

They were not robust enough to give us confidence that change could be delivered. We took a considered, measured and confident decision, and I'm proud we took it

Ascot's chief executive Felicity Barnard speaks on the course's decision to leave the RCA

Ascot chief: 'This is not the start of a war among racecourses - but it shows our strength of feeling'

I think it's very obvious that reform has to occur. There has to be a change. We cannot continue the way we're going

John Gosden gives his backing to Ascot's decision

John Gosden declares 'reform has to occur' as Racecourse Association reacts to Ascot's departure

It's my first time here and to get this ticked off at the first go is special. These are the kind of races you want to be winning

Dylan Browne McMonagle revels in winning the Chester Cup

'It was just perfect' - Dylan Browne McMonagle executes Chester Cup plan to perfection for Joseph O'Brien

Read these next:

Twelve winners in a week and two more Classic favourites: Aidan O'Brien is intent on extending dominance into the French Guineas

Pierre Bonnard 'has come forward nicely' - but can he reclaim position as Ballydoyle number one for Epsom?

'He's such a special horse to all of us' - The Wizard Of Eye casts a spell over his rivals to win second Victoria Cup

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