'It's soul destroying - I accept I breached the rules, but I didn't anticipate it was going to be as harsh a penalty as it was'

We're competing with our horses, which cost 10,000gns, against those costing somewhere between 50,000 and 200,000gns. We've just been priced out.

Paul Henderson explains why he's quitting the sport after an 18-year training career

'We've been priced out' - Paul Henderson quits training after 18 years

It’s soul destroying. I do accept that I breached the rules but I didn’t anticipate it was going to be as harsh a penalty as it was.

Paula Muir speaks out after being handed a 35-day totting-up ban by the BHA's disciplinary panel

'It's soul destroying' - 42, 35, 25 and 21-day whip bans handed out as jockeys suffer for breaching new rules

It's looking like our strongest ever Royal Ascot team. It's great to be in that position and it adds to the pressure of it all. We had two winners last season and if we can beat that I'll be very happy.

Karl Burke is upbeat about his chances at Royal Ascot

'We've got four or five very good chances' - Karl Burke hoping to take Royal Ascot by storm with strongest team

I know that this horse at his best was the best stayer in the world – if he can be in that kind of form then the opposition is in many ways irrelevant.

Trainer Charlie Johnston believes an in-form Subjectivist would be the one to beat in Royal Ascot's Gold Cup

'If Subjectivist is in the same form as two years ago then the Gold Cup opposition is irrelevant'

I don't believe it was a bad ride. I was trying to follow Ryan Moore on Kyprios but he got first run. If I had ridden the race differently I would have ended up being stuck behind the outsiders. I had to ride Stradivarius to beat the horse I knew I had to beat. It's as simple as that.

Frankie Dettori defends his controversial ride on Stradivarius in last year's Gold Cup

'I don't believe it was bad' - Frankie Dettori defends controversial Stradivarius ride before Royal Ascot swansong

It's always a bit of a blow but that's racing. The owners pay the bills and have every right to have whoever they want.

Sean Levey on being jocked off Isaac Shelby in the St James's Palace Stakes in favour of William Buick

'It's a blow but that's racing' - Sean Levey philosophical as jockey loses Isaac Shelby ride to William Buick

It's every owner's dream. We've run in Group 1s before but never had a favourite and it's new ground for Coltrane. It's a bit daunting but it's what everyone is in racing for and we're enjoying it.

Coltrane's owner Mick Mariscotti expresses his excitement at having the Gold Cup favourite

'It's new territory for us' - Coltrane's owner counting down the days to Ascot Gold Cup

