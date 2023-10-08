'It’s not just Cheltenham and Aintree – they are dominating everywhere in this country'

The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

I thought, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do?’ I don’t want to divulge any of the information they are asking for. My affairs are quite complicated and they are for me, not for anyone else

Prominent racing owner Chris Wright becomes the latest figure to express his frustration about affordability checks

'My affairs are for me, not anyone else' - leading owner-breeder Chris Wright hits out at 'ridiculous' affordability checks

It’s not just Cheltenham and Aintree where this is happening – it’s Cartmel, it’s Uttoxeter, it’s everywhere and they are dominating in this country. I don’t think the BHA are aware of the levels – they didn’t seem to be when I raised it with them

Grand National-winning trainer Richard Newland raises his concerns about the success of Irish horses in low-grade races

'They are dominating in this country' - Newland to raise concerns about Ireland's superiority in low-grade British jumps races

We need to know what will be deemed a success, and what we're measuring. And we need to be transparent about any lessons learned. Racing is really complex, every racecourse has got a slightly different model, and from this particular shop window approach Chester bears the brunt

Chester chief executive Louise Stewart reveals the course has bought two meetings to help against premierisation

'Chester bears the brunt' - worried track buys fixtures to fight the effects of premierisation

You're not going to stumble on to it by accident and it's not like it's turning up on terrestrial television. The biggest thing in all of this is that there's a very important distinction to be made between games of skill and these casino games where, in my view, more harm is done

Grade 1-winning trainer Barry Connell implores regulators to introduce an exemption for racing channels in the impending Gambling Regulation Bill

Leading trainer Barry Connell fears 'Armageddon situation' as a result of controversial Gambling Bill

It means the world to me and I can't thank enough people for their help along the way as I haven't just done this by myself. It's a milestone I'd have never have dreamed was possible. The dream when I started training was just to survive and make a living

Trainer Clive Cox celebrates the 1,000th winner of his career

'It's a milestone I never dreamed was possible' - Clive Cox thrilled after saddling 1,000th winner

He was one of the pioneers of racing syndicates and really changed the landscape of the sport. He always punched above his weight on the racecourse and was very much involved in handing over the syndicate. I think he enjoyed the idea that his legacy was living on after he retired

Syndicate manager Sam Hoskins pays tribute to Nick Robinson following his death at the age of 87

'He changed the landscape of the sport' - tribute paid to syndicate pioneer Nick Robinson

It was a nightmare. We knew about what was going on from 2010 and I had to try to keep hold of my owners for seven years and fight HS2 as well. I enjoyed doing it when things were good, but at the end when I was holding on to owners and staff, it wasn't pleasurable at all

Ed McMahon's training career has still hit the buffers following the HS2 saga

Training dreams remain derailed for Lichfield-based Ed McMahon despite scrapping of HS2's northern section

