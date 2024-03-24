'It's not Irish domination at all, it's Willie Mullins domination. Everyone keeps missing that'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

The arm isn’t fit to fall. That was the big turning point in deciding to retire because if the arm got another fall and I had another heavy impact then I could lose the use of it completely. That hit home

Thomas Willmott explains how a fall last year has forced him to stop race-riding at the age of 24

'I broke into tears' - Thomas Willmott retires from the saddle aged 24 due to fears of losing the use of his right arm

He's a real fan-favourite. He's as quiet as a mouse and is enjoying the attention. He loves getting his photo taken. He's thrilled with himself. I think he knows when he wins

Audrey Turley hails the brilliant Galopin Des Champs as the celebrations continue after his Cheltenham Gold Cup success

'There's very good prize-money there, so we're hoping to run' - Punchestown up next for Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs

I just can’t see how Cheltenham can reclaim the crowds. The attendance was down this year and the prices have driven a few people away, but it’s not just the attendance, I think the festival itself was quite underwhelming

Racegoer Lee Wilson reveals why he chose to spend the Cheltenham Festival in Benalmadena rather than at the track itself

'Lots of people are doing it and you can understand why' - race fans plump for Costa del Cheltenham over the festival

This is an amazing place. Manton is deep in the fabric of our history – and in saying that I don't mean my history or the history of whoever takes it forward. Manton is part and parcel of British racing's history

Ben Sangster hails the famed training set-up in the Great Racing Yards series

'It's a fascinating, historic place to train - but in this modern era you'd have to be careful it didn't break you'

I'd take more bets at Ffos Las or Chepstow on a Wednesday than I did on Champion Chase day, which is a worry. It seems to have fallen off the edge of a cliff

On-course bookmaker Martin Davies laments that his turnover was down on the Wednesday of the Cheltenham Festival

'I'd take more bets at Ffos Las or Chepstow on a Wednesday than I did on Champion Chase day' - course layers bemoan fall in stakes

We didn't half make some comeback on the third and fourth days. It's not Irish domination at all, it's Willie Mullins domination. Everyone keeps missing that

Ben Pauling insists the real factor of dominance at the Cheltenham Festival is Willie Mullins and not Ireland as a whole

'It's not Irish domination, it's Willie Mullins domination' - Ben Pauling ready to 'battle' to get British racing back on top

He does work very different. The horses are working in ground that's deep at the moment and he shouldn't like that at all, but he has a lot of power

Aidan O'Brien issues a positive update on his star City Of Troy ahead of his 2,000 Guineas bid

'He always looked a bit different' - Aidan O'Brien maps out thrilling three-year-old campaign for unbeaten City Of Troy

