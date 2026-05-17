The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

I think he's one top-class jockey who would make a great trainer because he's like an assistant to me already every time he comes in to ride. He's got all the credentials to be a global world-class jockey: the racing brain and the art of communication with people, be they owners, trainers or the public – he has a way with them, and all that creates the full package, which is what you need these days.

George Boughey is full of praise for Billy Loughnane, who he believes can do great things in and out of the saddle

George Boughey makes bold Billy Loughnane claim as he predicts top jockey can become a ‘great trainer’

Hopefully moving up can mean there are some changes that can come in as there needs to be. So much that’s been done here for so long has worked so well, but it’s a different game now and we have to adapt to that. I think I’ll be able to bring in some new ideas that can help change things around and I think there’s a lot of opportunity for us in this moment.

Olive Nicholls will become a key member of her father Paul's training operation after retiring from the saddle

Olive Nicholls determined to bring 'change' to Ditcheat as she moves up dad Paul's pecking order after retiring from riding

It was a massive day for the yard – it's not easy to find a horse like him for nine grand! That's what my grandad paid for him at the sales, he has a great eye for a horse.

Joel Parkinson, now joint-trainer with Sue Smith, pays tribute to the yard's 2013 Grand National winner Auroras Encore

'We had a great time and it stays with you forever' - Grand National winner and 'life-changer' Auroras Encore dies at 24

It’s absolutely wild. I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet. I’m just going to enjoy the ride and whatever happens, happens.

ITV pundit Kevin Blake is living the Derby dream with his Leopardstown trial winner James J Braddock

'It's absolutely wild and incredibly exciting' - ITV racing pundit Kevin Blake in dreamland over his live Derby contender

Hopefully Lambourn and Jan Brueghel will be okay and come out of their races last week well – and hopefully Calandagan comes. That'll make a proper race and it'll be exciting for everyone to see what's going to happen. That's what we want, we want all the big horses to turn up on those big days. Jan Brueghel got sick last year, he choked on a piece of hay and nearly died – he got pneumonia. He did very well to get back.

Aidan O'Brien reveals some surprising news as he assembles a strong team for the Coronation Cup at Epsom

Jan Brueghel 'nearly died' last year - now Aidan O'Brien is relishing prospect of 'proper race' against Calandagan in Epsom rematch

He's one of these mile-and-a-quarter horses who could get a mile and a half, but you couldn't be sure. If you're riding him over a mile and a half, you'd be riding him patiently. He has a lot of speed and class.

The Ballydoyle maestro is also facing a Derby dilemma with his Dee Stakes winner Constitution River

'It wouldn't be a given who Ryan would ride' - Aidan O'Brien nominates his main Derby contenders as big Constitution River decision awaits

She goes there with some of the strongest form in the book, which is very exciting. Right through the spring – from the moment she started doing fast work and Jason Hart first sat on her – she shaped like a ten‑furlong plus filly. We’re pretty certain she’ll stay ten furlongs, and hopeful she’ll stay 12. Her pedigree, her demeanour, her run style – all of that points in the right direction. And now that she’s been placed in two Group 1s, including a Guineas, she goes there with a big chance.

Charlie Johnston is looking forward to the Oaks at Epsom with his Guineas third Venetian Lace

'She goes to the Oaks with some of the strongest form and must stand a big chance'

Read these next:

Bookmakers threaten legal challenge to affordability checks that could mean one in five regular punters are asked for financial documents

'There aren't too many horses who can quicken like he can' - well-backed Notable Speech sets up Queen Anne bid

Emotional day for Donald McCain as trainer saddles 250th course winner following death of his mother Beryl

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.