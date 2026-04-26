'I'm putting myself in the shop window and I'm excited by a new start - I wanted to open the door and spread my wings'

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The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

When the judge had called it, you wouldn't have thought to argue. It was nearly 6pm when I heard an announcement from the judge talking about the revised result. It's human error

Racing TV's presenter Gordon Brown on the controversial incident at Perth on Friday when the incorrect winner was called by the judge in the photo-finish

Perth festival finishes in farce after wrong result called in photo-finish

I've not had one as good three-year-old-wise, not with this potential this early. He's better than Hukum was at this stage, it's exciting. You dream to see something like that

Trainer Owen Burrows after Raaheeb, a brother to Hukum and Baaeed, was cut to second favourite for the Betfred Derby after victory in the Classic Trial at Sandown

'He's better than Hukum was at this stage' - Owen Burrows left in a Derby conundrum after Raaheeb steals the show

I watched the replay, and I don't think anyone would've felt more sick than me at Aintree. If I could have a re-run, I'd do things a lot differently. Genuinely, driving home, I was sick in the stomach all the way

Ben Jones on his regrets over his Grand National ride on Jordans, who went clear before the second-last only to be caught and passed by I Am Maximus and Iroko

'I threw away my best chance of winning a National' - Ben Jones agonises over Jordans ride after watching replays

It would appear they remain anything but frictionless, with highly personal information regularly requested, and that is distant from the promised solution

Horseracing Bettors Forum chair Sean Trivass says the notion of affordability checks on bettors being frictionless is a myth

Frictionless affordability checks 'distant from promised solution' says bettors' forum as it warns of black market growth

Luke Littler: darts star has become a racehorse owner Credit: Getty Images

It’s exciting. The guys seem to be very enthusiastic in the WhatsApp group that’s been set up. Michael [Owen] is one of the original crossovers and it's great. It's fun having a crossover in the sport

Hugo Palmer on welcoming darts stars Luke Littler and Stephen Bunting to Manor House Stables as part of the ownership behind colt Bunting Mental

Sporting superpowers combine as darts stars Luke Littler and Stephen Bunting become owners at Michael Owen's stables

I'm putting myself in the shop window and I'm excited by a new start. I'm 30 and I've got good experience behind me and I wanted to open the door and spread my wings. I'm still very ambitious

Jockey Johnny Burke on his decision to leave Fergal O'Brien to pursue other opportunities as a freelance

'It'd be great to go out on a winner, so if this plan comes off we'll be happy' - Johnny Burke to leave Fergal O'Brien to go freelance

We thought the world of her last year. She's strange, she's a bit quirky and took a while to get it together. She swerved a few times when she went to the front, but we think she's a very high-class filly

Aidan O'Brien on Betfred Oaks second favourite Amelia Earhart, who's being lined up for next month's Cheshire Oaks

Change of plan for Derby favourite as Aidan O'Brien eyes another stunning Chester-Epsom double

Read more . . .

'When you have that many horses coming out, the punters are losing out' - Sir AP McCoy ignites row over Sandown ground



Alan King bowled over by 'very special' Celebration Chase win for 12-year-old Edwardstone but Thistle Ask fatally injured

Moore family fill in the missing piece of the Sandown puzzle as Havaila and Caoilin Quinn snatch bet365 Gold Cup spoils

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