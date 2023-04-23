'I'm as prepared for retirement as any fella could ever be. I've done it twice now!'
The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .
She gave a cracking performance on her debut here and we've always loved her. What we couldn't understand was her price as we couldn't see her getting beaten.
Amo Racing's Kia Joorabchian praises Mammas Girl after her Nell Gwyn Stakes success
Read the full piece here
It doesn't mean I'm not devastated when horses are killed, but it's inevitable sometimes with animals and I'll keep singing the praises of jump racing. It's not a lie, we just try to tell the truth about the sport. We have nothing to hide.
Peter Scudamore gives his rational view on the protestors who delayed the Grand National
Read the full piece here
I saw the nurses who looked after me in Liverpool recently and they said they did not expect me to leave the hospital, let alone be running a marathon again.
Josh Moore gets ready to continue his amazing recovery by running in the London Marathon
Read the full piece here
There's so many things that come with being a National winner. He's gone down in history, and I suppose we have as well. I was taking about 200 selfies with random people, it's all a bit strange.
One of Corach Rambler's owners, Thomas Kendall, recalls what it's like living in the Grand National celebrations
Read the full piece here
I'd say I'm as prepared for retirement as any fella could ever be. I've done it twice now! I was actually happy with my decision the first time. I left Thurles that day happy. But I was happy to go back as well.
Davy Russell reflects on his temporary return to the saddle and a possible turn to punditry in his retirement
Read the full piece here
I'm so lucky; I live in a lovely place, I look at these horses every day and, when I come out to the gallop and look at that view towards the Wicklow mountains, I always say to myself, 'What on earth have I got to complain about?
Jessica Harrington is philosophical about her battle with breast cancer
Read the full piece here
We actually had a theory that he only made the effort when he saw top hats and tailcoats. He loved Epsom and he used to spearhead the field. He could stand in the stalls forever and a day, but would then always take lengths out of the rest of the field leaving the stalls
Antonia Deuters pays tribute to Selhurstpark Flyer after his death at the grand old age of 32
Read the full piece here
