'She will be near enough 100 per cent fit for York – but I'd still be disappointed if she doesn't win at Goodwood'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

It was a surreal moment. Sheikh Mohammed, Simon Crisford and John Ferguson were in the room discussing what to do next. I was just hoping that if they brought in someone new I would keep my position in the team, but then Sheikh Mohammed said he would like Charlie to be the trainer.

Charlie Appleby explains how he was handed the reins as lead trainer at Godolphin

'I never thought I was going to become a trainer - even six months before I got the job I'd have said it was ludicrous'

It wasn't supposed to be me doing the interview and I was a young clerk of the course, I was so nervous at the time that I really didn't know what was going on. You get tired of it, especially when the same people keep showing it over and over again, but you have to laugh about it and the way it's gone around the world is really quite amazing.

Matthew Jones, who features in one of Derek Thompson's viral TV moments, looks back on being called a 'beautiful lady'

Autographs galore, star well-wishers and a surprise guest involved in that viral clip - how Derek Thompson signed off at Wolverhampton

This is only the beginning and if we're putting numbers on it, she's 85 per cent fit coming here and will be near enough 100 per cent for York – but I'd still be disappointed if she doesn't win at Goodwood.

Australian trainer Henry Dwyer is in a confident mood when assessing Asfoora's King George credentials

'I'd be disappointed if she doesn't win' - Australian star Asfoora thriving in lead-up to Glorious Goodwood sprint

It’s wonderful. Kate Hutchins has been with us since the turn of the year and Ted Durcan sourced this horse for her out of the Nicholls family up in Yorkshire. Kate’s an absolute star. She’s got 1.6 million on Instagram and maybe this horse will give her a few more if it all goes well next week.

George Baker expresses his delight as Abate warms up for the Magnolia Cup test with Kate Hutchins by winning at Lingfield



'She’s got 1.6 million followers on Instagram and maybe this horse will give her a few more' - Magnolia Cup runner strikes

We haven't ruled out having a look at the Champion Hurdle with William Munny. The division seems wide open. The New Lion is favourite for it and I wouldn't have thought there's a wild pile between the Supreme and the Turners form.

Barry Connell provides an update on his Galway festival team as well as star novice hurdler William Munny, who has big ambitions

Barry Connell on his progressive Galway Hurdle hopeful who has 'all the attributes you need'

It's obviously disappointing to lose some lovely young horses and I have to say I was really looking forward to the new season with them, but that's the game we're in and any owner is entitled to send their horses wherever they want, so I wish them well.

Paul Nicholls responds after numerous horses are moved from his yard, including the Scottish Champion Hurdle runner-up Kabral Du Mathan

'I've been in the game long enough to take these things on the chin' - Paul Nicholls opens up after high-profile horses moved

I’ll keep going until they just won't book me anymore. This means I'm not a quitter. I've really enjoyed this job all these years. I think that's why I've been so successful at it for so long because, like a lot of guys, they just do it just because they have to, but I do it because I still enjoy it.

Meet the 71-year-old jockey Perry Ouzts, who is still as hungry as ever for winners

71-year-old American jockey set for record-breaking 53,579th ride this weekend

