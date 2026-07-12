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The best quotes from the racing world this week

It's a race we set our stall by. Getting possibly the best two horses coming would be just a dream come true, and every racing fan around the world would be tuned in for a mouth-watering contest

York is relishing the prospect of having Ombudsman v Constitution River in next month's Juddmonte International

'The world would be tuned in' - York relishing possible Ombudsman v Constitution River clash in Juddmonte International

Black market bookmakers are everywhere. This isn't the guy in the pub who used to lay your bets or the guy in the bar in Tenerife who used to do the same. Now they're on the internet and accessible for every single person in the world

On-course bookmakers are furious that the Gambling Commission has pressed ahead with controversial affordability checks

Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market

I was terribly upset last week. I didn't even tell my son, after whom he is named, because I didn't want to cry, but I feel much better about it now. I'm going to lose a big part of my life. He's the horse of my life

An emotional Philippa Cooper hails Sweet William after the popular stayer's retirement

'I'm going to lose a big part of my life' - Philippa Cooper left emotional after retiring Sweet William

If I’d had the slightest doubt, we wouldn’t have come here – I wouldn’t have taken the risk after what happened at Epsom. I was quite confident, but he had a poor draw and had to come from a very long way back. But what a horse – he accelerates and he never stops

Francis Graffard is relieved as Calandagan gets back to winning ways in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud

Calandagan (near) shows his trademark turn of foot as he sweeps from last to first to win the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud Credit: Â© APRH / CLEMENTINE VERET

'What a horse, he accelerates and never stops' - superstar Calandagan returns to form with hardy Grand Prix success

This is a really exciting time in the project we're about to embark on. Every time we go and speak to the local community, the only question we get is: when's horseracing coming back?

Towcester is excited about the possibility of rules racing returning to the track in 2027

Horseracing could return to Towcester as early as next year after racecourse agrees partnership with bookmaker Betway

He'll tell us the day he doesn't want to do it anymore, but he's as good as ever and he's out there doing what he enjoys. The team do a fantastic job of looking after him. He's like a pet

Charlie Appleby is all joy as stable star Rebel's Romance wins again at Newmarket

Rebel's Romance (right) beats Arabian Crown in the Princess of Wales's Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

'He's like a pet' - Rebel’s Romance refuses to wilt as he digs deep for a 22nd career success in the Princess of Wales’s Stakes

It's the craziest thing thinking that we've done something right. We've just changed all of our racing. We were bankrupt and racing here was absolutely done five years ago

Top South African trainer Justin Snaith issues a plea for British racing to follow in his country's footsteps

'We were bankrupt and racing was absolutely done' - champion trainer says South African revival is a stark lesson for Britain

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