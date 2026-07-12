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'I was terribly upset last week. I didn't even tell my son, after whom he is named, because I didn't want to cry'
The best quotes from the racing world this week
It's a race we set our stall by. Getting possibly the best two horses coming would be just a dream come true, and every racing fan around the world would be tuned in for a mouth-watering contest
York is relishing the prospect of having Ombudsman v Constitution River in next month's Juddmonte International
'The world would be tuned in' - York relishing possible Ombudsman v Constitution River clash in Juddmonte International
Black market bookmakers are everywhere. This isn't the guy in the pub who used to lay your bets or the guy in the bar in Tenerife who used to do the same. Now they're on the internet and accessible for every single person in the world
On-course bookmakers are furious that the Gambling Commission has pressed ahead with controversial affordability checks
Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market
I was terribly upset last week. I didn't even tell my son, after whom he is named, because I didn't want to cry, but I feel much better about it now. I'm going to lose a big part of my life. He's the horse of my life
An emotional Philippa Cooper hails Sweet William after the popular stayer's retirement
'I'm going to lose a big part of my life' - Philippa Cooper left emotional after retiring Sweet William
If I’d had the slightest doubt, we wouldn’t have come here – I wouldn’t have taken the risk after what happened at Epsom. I was quite confident, but he had a poor draw and had to come from a very long way back. But what a horse – he accelerates and he never stops
Francis Graffard is relieved as Calandagan gets back to winning ways in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud
'What a horse, he accelerates and never stops' - superstar Calandagan returns to form with hardy Grand Prix success
This is a really exciting time in the project we're about to embark on. Every time we go and speak to the local community, the only question we get is: when's horseracing coming back?
Towcester is excited about the possibility of rules racing returning to the track in 2027
Horseracing could return to Towcester as early as next year after racecourse agrees partnership with bookmaker Betway
He'll tell us the day he doesn't want to do it anymore, but he's as good as ever and he's out there doing what he enjoys. The team do a fantastic job of looking after him. He's like a pet
Charlie Appleby is all joy as stable star Rebel's Romance wins again at Newmarket
'He's like a pet' - Rebel’s Romance refuses to wilt as he digs deep for a 22nd career success in the Princess of Wales’s Stakes
It's the craziest thing thinking that we've done something right. We've just changed all of our racing. We were bankrupt and racing here was absolutely done five years ago
Top South African trainer Justin Snaith issues a plea for British racing to follow in his country's footsteps
'We were bankrupt and racing was absolutely done' - champion trainer says South African revival is a stark lesson for Britain
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Published on inQuotes of the week
Last updated
- 'This is the first time I've sat back and appreciated what I've achieved. It's really humbling'
- 'My heart was telling me to keep going, but my head was looking at the finances. You've got to make a decision when looking down the barrel'
- 'I basically took a chance and stood it for our max - this place is like Disneyland on days like this'
- 'She's come into her own and got this new sense of confidence - she really believes in herself now and I think the sky's the limit'
- 'I found it wasn't physically but mentally that was the longer way back. I felt slower in my brain but it seems to have switched back on'
- Norway vs England betting offer: get 40-1 on England to qualify with Paddy Power
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Get 40-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in Norway vs England with Sky Bet
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket
- 'This is the first time I've sat back and appreciated what I've achieved. It's really humbling'
- 'My heart was telling me to keep going, but my head was looking at the finances. You've got to make a decision when looking down the barrel'
- 'I basically took a chance and stood it for our max - this place is like Disneyland on days like this'
- 'She's come into her own and got this new sense of confidence - she really believes in herself now and I think the sky's the limit'
- 'I found it wasn't physically but mentally that was the longer way back. I felt slower in my brain but it seems to have switched back on'
- Norway vs England betting offer: get 40-1 on England to qualify with Paddy Power
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Get 40-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in Norway vs England with Sky Bet
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket