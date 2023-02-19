'I rode the best part of 1,000 winners for my best mate. It doesn't get much better than that'
The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .
I rode a Scottish National winner for my father and step-mother, and I rode the best part of 1,000 winners for my best mate. It doesn't get much better than that
Tom Scudamore reflects on his glittering career after his shock retirement from the saddle
'I'm fortunate to go out on my own terms' - Tom Scudamore announces shock retirement
It’s a relief and it’s brilliant to get a winner on the board. I want to focus on that and ride a few more
Oisin Murphy speaks about returning from his suspension after winning on his first ride back at Chelmsford
Oisin Murphy makes winning return to the saddle at Chelmsford
We don't ask the referee as he comes off the pitch what he thinks. The official's job is to officiate. I thought it was a rather unhelpful comment
Dan Skelton hits back at BHA handicapper Martin Greenwood's comments in the wake of the small number of British entries in the Grand National
Dan Skelton hits out at 'offensive' Grand National comments by BHA handicapper
Nico [de Boinville] has been involved and talks a lot of sense about it. It's a sensitive subject but it's not been handled well; it's been a bit of a shambles
Nicky Henderson slams the new whip changes British jockeys are now having to adapt to
'The whip changes have not been handled well - it's been a shambles' - Nicky Henderson has his say
He'll make a good recovery and he'll be back for next season. You get all sorts of different things and injuries in this game, but this one was very unusual
Willie Mullins delivers the big blow that Allaho will miss the rest of the season due to an abdominal bleed
'He's off the critical list but misses Cheltenham' - awesome Allaho out of Ryanair Chase
I'm really annoyed they didn't tell us the ground might be like this – it hasn't just dried up overnight. This ground would have been this way for a few days. I just wish they'd tell the truth
Frustrated trainer George Bewley blasts Newcastle after the ground for its Thursday fixture changed to firm in places on raceday morning
'It's not safe for my horses' - trainer anger at Newcastle ground as 31 runners taken out
He always had a smile on his face and I think that's what endeared him to people, you could tell he loved what he did. He's had a brilliant career
Peter Scudamore hails his son Tom on Friday following his retirement announcement
'It will be strange without him' - David Pipe leads tributes to Tom Scudamore
Read these next:
'I think Galopin Des Champs will stay and we know Stattler will stay' - this week's key festival quotes
The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.