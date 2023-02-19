The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

I rode a Scottish National winner for my father and step-mother, and I rode the best part of 1,000 winners for my best mate. It doesn't get much better than that

Tom Scudamore reflects on his glittering career after his shock retirement from the saddle

It’s a relief and it’s brilliant to get a winner on the board. I want to focus on that and ride a few more

Oisin Murphy speaks about returning from his suspension after winning on his first ride back at Chelmsford

We don't ask the referee as he comes off the pitch what he thinks. The official's job is to officiate. I thought it was a rather unhelpful comment

Dan Skelton hits back at BHA handicapper Martin Greenwood's comments in the wake of the small number of British entries in the Grand National

Nico [de Boinville] has been involved and talks a lot of sense about it. It's a sensitive subject but it's not been handled well; it's been a bit of a shambles

Nicky Henderson slams the new whip changes British jockeys are now having to adapt to

Allaho: ruled out of the remainder of the season after abdominal bleed Credit: Edward Whitaker

He'll make a good recovery and he'll be back for next season. You get all sorts of different things and injuries in this game, but this one was very unusual

Willie Mullins delivers the big blow that Allaho will miss the rest of the season due to an abdominal bleed

I'm really annoyed they didn't tell us the ground might be like this – it hasn't just dried up overnight. This ground would have been this way for a few days. I just wish they'd tell the truth

Frustrated trainer George Bewley blasts Newcastle after the ground for its Thursday fixture changed to firm in places on raceday morning

He always had a smile on his face and I think that's what endeared him to people, you could tell he loved what he did. He's had a brilliant career

Peter Scudamore hails his son Tom on Friday following his retirement announcement

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.