The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

I was flying along and Mr Haggas's horses were starting to hit great form, then you're stopped in your tracks. It's one of these things but it's happened to me again where I'd got the ball rolling and then your momentum gets stopped by an injury

Cieren Fallon is frustratingly on the sidelines again after breaking his back in two places

'I was flying' - Cieren Fallon's red-hot run ends after breaking back in two places

Unless he's a Group 1 performer he wouldn't have made that money in handicaps, which is the sad reality of it all. It's the same story, just a different day

Ed Bethell bemoans the state of British racing as his Royal Ascot hero Mickley is sold to Hong Kong

'Unfortunately in this world we've got to sell' - Britannia winner to continue career in Hong Kong

The weather was poor through May with cold winds, which maybe didn’t help. He’s been out in his pen since Ascot, and as the sun has now begun to shine he seems to be bouncing again

Charlie Appleby hopes Notable Speech can bounce back to his best after his poor Royal Ascot show

Cold May weather 'maybe didn't help' Notable Speech's Royal Ascot prep with third Rosallion clash still Charlie Appleby's plan A

I didn’t distance myself from the celebrations, which I should have done. I regret my actions and apologise for them. It was not my intention to flout my suspension

Tony Martin offers his apologies after his controversial appearance at Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle

'I greatly regret how the whole situation unfolded' - suspended Tony Martin apologises for Newcastle celebrations

The French have changed their race, it's not really the Derby anymore. It's good to have the Epsom form held up here, really important I'd say. That's the tradition and that's the history

Coolmore founder John Magnier rejects the calls to drop the Irish Derby in trip

Stick to tradition or change direction? Leading trainers Dermot Weld and Ger Lyons divided over Irish Derby distance dilemma

He said, 'It's Lester, I want to ride your horse,' but I couldn't understand him and I thought it was someone with a load from Leicester and I told him to ring Fergusons of Blyth!

Ray Craggs recalls his famous moment with Lester Piggott in his colourful training career

‘I’ve had some good touches but I gamble in business now’ - meet the four-horse trainer who has packed it all into his 80 years

Luke was ten lengths clear when he gave her a tickle as he was expecting a challenger. I think that shows how impressive she was because he never felt he'd quickened, so it must have been very natural. He was staggered

The Sir Mark Prescott team are thrilled with how Rouge Sellier won at Kempton this week

'We didn't anticipate that' - Sir Mark Prescott team delighted as filly saunters to 15-length Kempton success

