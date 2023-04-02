'I probably was stereotyped initially - now it's just a running joke that I'm the posh t***'
The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .
I said Albert Back's jump at the last was very similar to Constitution Hill, but not quite as elegant!
David Easterby jokingly compares his horse to jump racing's superstar after winning at Wetherby
'He was very similar to Constitution Hill' - Mick Easterby's 92nd birthday celebrations continue with feature win
Being champion apprentice is something I've always wanted to do since I've been young so I'll give it my best shot, but there's some stiff competition so it'll be quite hard. That's my main goal
Rising star Billy Loughnane had lofty aims for the upcoming year
'Being champion apprentice is my main goal' - Billy Loughnane dreaming of big season after missing Lincoln ride
His wife Megan said that even with all the medication he was on, the best drug he had was backing a winner
Professional punter Steve Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Johnny 'Lights' Hurndall following his death
'He was a special fella' - tributes paid to popular professional punter Johnny 'Lights' Hurndall
When I arrived back in after the race, all the owners were thanking me and saying what a great ride it was, but it was a short head away from being an absolute disaster!
Chris Hayes reflects on his Irish Lincolnshire win last weekend ahead of a few important months
'Tahiyra gave me an incredible feel' - hotshot Chris Hayes excited about the months ahead after flying start
I guess I could change my accent but I am who I am. I probably was stereotyped initially but now it's just a running joke in the weighing room that I'm the posh t***
Nico de Boinville speaks on his heritage in a candid interview
Nico de Boinville: 'I guess I could change my accent but I am who I am - I don't worry about what people think of me'
Karl is getting really excited about her. It’s the most I’ve heard him say about one of ours since he told me Dramatised would win the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot last year before she had even run
Owner Steve Parkin is relishing the Karl Burke-trained Electric Eyes in the 1,000 Guineas
'I've backed her myself' - owner joins in 1,000 Guineas gamble on Rockfel second Electric Eyes
I can imagine what other people felt like when they were riding against Baaeed. Good horses like that are on another level
Jim Crowley hails Equinox in the aftermath of his brilliant Sheema Classic win
Japanese superstar Equinox 'on another level' according to Baaeed's rider Jim Crowley
