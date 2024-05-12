'I probably treated him like too much of a god through the winter. Nothing about the run made any sense'

The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

Tracks interfere more than they need to. It feels like a weekly occurrence now that tracks have unfathomable draw biases and going descriptions that aren't anywhere near what jockeys, and the naked eye, tell you

Charlie Johnston is frustrated at tracks watering despite the recent wet weather

Charlie Johnston: 'Clerks interfere with watering more than they need to - our biggest unpredictability is what they'll do'

I probably treated him like too much of a god through the winter and because of that he was too fresh. Nothing about the run made any sense

Aidan O'Brien tries to work out why City Of Troy flopped in last weekend's 2,000 Guineas

'I probably treated him like too much of a god through the winter' - Aidan O'Brien reflects on City Of Troy Guineas blowout

He was a lovely kid from a lovely family and there's no other word to describe it than tragic. He was someone who had so much natural ability and a flair for life

Tim Vaughan pays tribute to Michael Byrne following his sad death at the age of 36

'He was a lovely kid' - Tim Vaughan pays tribute after death of former jockey Michael Byrne at 36

When I'm not talking rubbish about football on the TV, I'm putting my heart and soul into the yard. I watch every single horse every single day on the gallops and know all about my owners. To say it's my life is an understatement

Michael Owen reveals just how much Zoffee's win in the Chester Cup meant to him

'You can't understand what this means to me' - Michael Owen rejoices as Zoffee wins Chester Cup

It's an awesome, wonderful sport that has that trapdoor to despair, sadly. I was thinking of Charlie. He had the high of Saturday, winning the Guineas to this and he was wreathed in smiles then all of a sudden — bang

ITV Racing's lead presenter Ed Chamberlin shares his sympathies with Charlie Appleby after Hidden Law's death following the Chester Vase

Charlie Appleby devastated after impressive Chester Vase winner Hidden Law dies in 'freak accident' after crossing line

He showed a lot of class today. Sir Michael has taken his time with him and the horse is paying us back every time. He's a master trainer, his record shows it

Alan Cooper, speaking for Flaxman Stables, is thrilled with Passenger's impressive win in the Huxley Stakes

'Master' Sir Michael Stoute may have another star on his hands as he works magic on Passenger

I'd love to have another crack at the French Champion Hurdle. He was fourth in it last year and I think we could finish even closer this year. It's less than two weeks away but he's come out of Punchestown absolutely bouncing

Shark Hanlon is raring to go for an Auteuil bid with stable star Hewick

'Big chance' Hewick heads to France next with Shark Hanlon eyeing French Champion Hurdle

