It is difficult to understand why the recreational racegoer would be more at ease going at less sociable times. On-course bookmakers are part of the raceday spectacle and I just don't understand why we weren't consulted on the changes

BRBA president Christopher Hudson outlines concerns about the potential impact of the changes to next year's fixture list on attendances at smaller meetings

'We weren't consulted' - on-course bookmakers' body expresses its concerns over changes to fixture list

I want to operate with a hands-on approach, building strong relationships with the horses and their owners. Attention to detail is going to be incredibly important. I know it's going to be very tough but I'm also very determined. I just hope I haven't used up all my luck

Former jockey Brian Toomey, who returned to racing following a fall that briefly left him clinically dead, outlines his plans to train

Brian Toomey's astonishing story takes new twist as jockey who cheated death gains trainer's licence

He looked at photography in a different way; he looked around the periphery to convey the message of a sporting event when nobody else would. He'd photograph spectators, the stadiums and was a historian who captured life

Racing Post photographer Edward Whitaker pays tribute to Gerry Cranham following his death aged 94

'The father of modern sports photography' - legendary Gerry Cranham dies aged 94

He [City Of Troy] has a lot to do to be compared to him [Sea The Stars]. Those great horses are rare and have it all rolled into one. City Of Troy looks to have a great mindset to him, which is very important, and I know Ryan Moore has been very excited about him

Mick Kinane compares City Of Troy to some of the greats following his brilliant Dewhurst Stakes win

Mick Kinane: City Of Troy is an exceptionally good two-year-old but next spring is a different story

Shane went into the bank and I waited until he was gone down the avenue and out the gate and I said to myself, 'Right, here's my chance, I'll have a go on one'. But didn't he forget his wallet and come back. I was caught in the act!

ITIEA winner Paddy Duffy reveals an incident where his son saw him sneakily riding out

Irish racing's 'Peter Pan' the big winner on a night when the sport's unsung stars shone bright

Anybody you speak to will know someone that’s gone to a pub and you see a bookie in the corner set up with a laptop and ringing in bets. There’s no social protection or age verification

Irish Bookmakers Association chair Sharon Byrne warns about the impact the Gambling Regulation Bill could have

Bookmakers fear 'very damaging' black market boom if concessions are banned in Gambling Regulation Bill

It's going to affect everyone from top to bottom. The industry is a massive employer and it's financially struggling as it is. Asking people for their bank details is incredibly intrusive

George Scott joins a growing band of trainers speaking about their concerns of affordability checks

'It's incredibly worrying' - young trainers express fears for British racing due to affordability checks

The King George this year capped it all. It was a hell of a spectacle with two very brave horses giving their all. He's brought my career to a completely different level

Owen Burrows hails Hukum after the star performer was retired

'I'll be forever in his debt' - Jim Crowley and Owen Burrows pay tribute after brilliant King George winner Hukum is retired

