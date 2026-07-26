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The best quotes from the racing world this week

I knew we were going fast because the car with the cameras had to change gear to keep up. You strapped in and held on at the start because you knew he was going to go all guns blazing no matter what happened

Tom Cannon on Edwardstone, who was retired this week

37 rides, 11 wins and 'one of the best days of my life': Tom Cannon full of praise for remarkable Edwardstone

It’s a ruthless, cut-throat industry, like in any sport, and you've got to keep producing results no matter who you've trained before. Winners really count, whether it's big or small ones. They count more than any advertising

James Fanshawe on the new approach driving the best spell of his long career

'There's no hiding in Newmarket and it's not always rosy when you're not winning - but you keep bloody battling and we've got things going again'

James Fanshawe stands against the backdrop of the gothic architecture at his historic Pegasus Stables in Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

You could see I was frustrated. There was a point when everybody I met was asking the same thing. That can get a bit exhausting, but it's part of the role

Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickels reflects on the big talking point from the royal meeting in June

Fuming punters, weather woes and sleepless nights - is a clerk of the course becoming the impossible job?

Chris Stickels: Ascot clerk of the course Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Not every horse is destined to be a racehorse, but luckily thoroughbreds are so versatile and willing to learn, which makes it very easy for us to find them a second career

Henry de Bromhead on the versatility of racehorses and their life after racing

A 28-day ban for Rossa Ryan was absolutely right - and if you disagree you're a part of the problem

David Jennings weighs in on the big incident at Sandown this week



A 28-day ban for Rossa Ryan was absolutely right - and if you disagree you're a part of the problem

Rossa Ryan received a 28-day ban for his ride on Thunder Home (left) at Sandown Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody

What was it like to work with the great Alastair Down? Lee Mottershead found out from many of his former colleagues

'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'

Alastair Down: a legend of racing journalism and broadcasting Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He foresees every problem that surfaces. To have such a good understanding of both the industry, having experienced it as an owner and breeder and in different roles, and the business world is a very rare commodity

Support for new BHA chair Simon Cox whose appointment was confirmed this week

'I think Simon is the top man for the job' - assessment of the new BHA chair from those who know him well

Simon Cox: the new chair of the BHA

Chelmsford City racecourse has become a destination for exceptional racing and events, and we look forward to welcoming racegoers back at the earliest opportunity

Chelmsford delighted to have reached an agreement with Arc to keep racing at the Essex track

Chelmsford saved as Arc steps in to take reins at troubled racecourse

Some good news from Chelmsford this week Credit: Justin Setterfield (Getty Images)

She was tough, principled and sociable. She was an amazing lady

Three-time champion jockey Richard Dunwoody remembers his mother Gillian who died last Saturday

'She was tough, principled and sociable' - Gillian Dunwoody dies aged 94

Read more...

A rare Willie Mullins target, a Swedish sprint hopeful and O'Meara mob-handed in Golden Mile - Goodwood day four fields take shape

'I found her in Greece' – how a breeder's chance discovery led to an emphatic Grade 2 success for a €30,000 yearling

Rossa Ryan to appeal against 28-day ban imposed by stewards for easing up on beaten Sandown mount who traded at 1.01

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