'I found it wasn't physically but mentally that was the longer way back. I felt slower in my brain but it seems to have switched back on'

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The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

He'll give it a shot. He tries everything and thinks he can win at everything. It doesn't matter if he's riding a 100-1 shot, he believes he can win

Kieren Fallon has backed his son Cieren to lay down a British Flat jockeys' championship challenge

'He's flying and getting stronger and stronger' - Kieren Fallon backs son for title challenge

It’s really a dream come true. We bred her dam, we had her granddam with us, so the family’s been with us for some time. I haven’t got many horses in racing – about five – so to win the Oaks. . . God is kind

Thundering On's owner Shapoor Mistry thanks his blessings after his star filly wins the Oaks

'It’s really a dream come true' - billionaire owner-breeder Shapoor Mistry reaping the rewards following Oaks success

Shapoor Mistry (third from right) with his Oaks winner Thundering On Credit: John Grossick Racing

This is the place I broke my neck, so it's great to come back with a winner. It was a long rehab and I found it was not physically but mentally that was the longer way back. I felt slower in my brain, but now it seems to have switched back on

Laura Pearson celebrates victory on Sparks Fly at Epsom, the scene of her serious injury

Laura Pearson makes winning return to scene of her broken neck with masterful rail-grabbing ride on Sparks Fly

Whatever they decide is best for me, I’ll just do my best. Royal Ascot is a dream come true and, in my eyes, it’s the most prestigious meeting in the world. I'm very excited to compete there

Group 1-winning Australian rider Zac Lloyd is raring to go for his spell in Britain

'A dream come true' for Australia's rising star jockey as summer stint in Britain to include Royal Ascot rides

I want to be happy. I don't just want to survive, I want to be happy, and my happiness is horses

Michelle Mallon, the winner of the newcomer award at the Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards, tells her inspiring story

'I don't just want to survive, I want to be happy, and my happiness is horses' - an inspirational quote from an inspirational woman

I don’t know if it’s a jockey thing, but you don’t pick up on the crowd much usually. It was good to get the monkey off my back and get my first winner of the year

Josephine Gordon is relieved to be among the winners again after returning to race-riding

'It's great to get that monkey off my back' - Josephine Gordon has first winner since hearing operation

When Rob died, his last words were 'Every single day is precious, don't waste a moment'. As soon as he said that, I went on to the BHA website and reserved that name

Dontwaste A Moment delivers an emotional win two years to the day since the Rugby League star died

'Every single day is precious, don't waste a moment' - poignant win for Rob Burrow Racing Club on second anniversary of rugby legend's death

Read more . . .

Ronan Whelan enjoys landmark Derby success as well-backed Christmas Day seals a Classic milestone for Aidan O'Brien

'It's the hardest, most challenging, greatest race in the world and we just came second - what about that!'

Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini declared a post-race non-runner after stalls drama - leading to major Rule 4 deduction on winning bets

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