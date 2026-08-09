Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The best quotes from the racing world this week

We’ll start getting the winter horses back in, too. Gaelic Warrior. Il Etait Temps. Lossiemouth. I Am Maximus. Summer is over and winter is coming.

Patrick Mullins recounted his week at Galway and is already looking forward to the big names returning in the coming months

‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’

We just want to be heard and we don't want to be stifled and covered up in opinions of minority or majority groups.

The Jockey Club revealed it has left the Racecourse Association and started work on creating a breakaway group to give it a greater say in the running of British racing

Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing

We've dangled the carrot of going to see a stallion in front of her a few times, but she doesn't seem to want to do it.

Henry Dwyer is rolling the dice and going for a repeat Nunthorpe bid with Asfoora after her close fourth at Goodwood

'The show rolls on' - promising Goodwood run persuades Henry Dwyer to make u-turn on retirement plans for Asfoora

When I called his agent I was pleasantly surprised he could do 8st 2lb with a bit of notice. I texted Silvestre last night and he was delighted.

Middleham Park Racing have booked Silvestre de Sousa to ride the two-year-old Pershaada in the Nunthorpe at York

Three-time champ Silvestre de Sousa 'riding as well as ever' and booked for Richard Hannon's exciting Nunthorpe hope Pershaada

I backed her myself. I waited and waited. She was 25-1, then she went to 40-1 and I got 50-1. I couldn't believe it.

​Lawrence Mullaney was chuffed to see Drish Samphire gain a first win at Thirsk, even more so after backing her

'It means a lot more than that' - Lawrence Mullaney emotional after 50-1 shock

His homework had been good and it helps when you have the pedigree he has behind you.

Charlie Appleby is responsible for one of the 2,000 Guineas joint-favourites after Desert Castle's debut win at Newmarket on Friday

Godolphin juvenile made new joint-favourite for 2,000 Guineas after easy win on Newmarket debut

Orthodox: set for a Group 1 assignment in France Credit: Edward Whitaker

This is a natural pathway of building through the season with a nice precocious individual like he is, but he's clearly special, and there's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead.

Clive Cox is targeting the Prix Morny with his Norfolk Stakes winner Orthodox

'There's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead' - Clive Cox eyes Group 1 bid for 'special' Royal Ascot winner

I just don't wave white flags. There was an opportunity to go and manage a racing operation a year and a half ago, but I'm driven to train horses.

Trainer Brendan Duke has been back among the winners and spoke to Conor Fennelly in a fascinating and wide-ranging interview

Good morning, readers! He's had a 'horrendous' two years and friends told him to pack it in - now he's the viral trainer of the moment

Read these next:



Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'

'It's been lovely' - Ryan Moore crowned top jockey in first Shergar Cup appearance for 20 years

Access a world beyond the finishing line with Racing Post+ . Our award-winning journalists, led by the industry’s most respected voices, bring you closer to the stables and the inner circles of the sport.

and get unlimited access to our top-class content, all for just £32.75 a month.

This offer is available only to new and returning customers. Subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you call our cancellation line to cancel. Sign up now.