'I basically took a chance and stood it for our max - this place is like Disneyland on days like this'

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The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

We wasted a lot of ground, but my horse got me out of trouble and was tough at the business end. There's pressure riding a horse like him, but it's a pressure you want.

Billy Loughnane cuts a relieved figure after Bow Echo bails him out of trouble in a messy St James's Palace Stakes

Bow Echo edges St James's Palace Stakes thriller to maintain unbeaten record for relieved Billy Loughnane

There’s no doubt about that. I always say when we put horses in a race, they’re in there for one thing. It’s to make sure there’s an even pace for everybody. That’s the only reason.

Aidan O'Brien dismisses the suggestion team tactics were employed in the St James's Palace Stakes after Christophe Soumillon was handed an eight-day ban by the stewards

Aidan O'Brien denies team tactics were used at Royal Ascot after Christophe Soumillon gets eight-day ban

Ombudsman: won the Prince of Wales's Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

For him to put in a performance like he did is very special. He's an unbelievable horse and I feel so privileged to ride him. He can do things that very few horses can and that was mind-blowing.

Jockey William Buick hails Ombudsman's victory in the Prince of Wales's Stakes

'Mind-blowing' Ombudsman leaves superstar rivals trailing in Prince of Wales's showdown to join the Gosden greats

He's an incredible man. To get 100 Royal Ascot winners and for the 100th to be in the Gold Cup, it's pretty special.

Coolmore's MV Magnier heaps praise on Aidan O'Brien after the trainer reached 100 Royal Ascot winners in spectacular style with Scandinavia

'He's an incredible man' - Coolmore's MV Magnier pays tribute to Aidan O'Brien as wife Annemarie reveals next big goal

You could feel it, the moment he put his head in front, the noise got louder and louder, and that’s what it’s all about. Everyone was behind them and it was just an incredible feeling.

Aidan O'Brien savours the epic finish to the Gold Cup after Scandinavia edges out Trawlerman

'That’s what it’s all about' - Scandinavia and Trawlerman serve up modern-day classic to give Aidan O'Brien Royal Ascot century

I'm good friends with Billy and when he came over to Australia I looked after him. He probably could have ridden this horse, but he wanted to throw me a bone, so I owe him a bit.

Australian jockey Zac Lloyd thanks Billy Loughnane after his first Royal Ascot winner on Moonfall in the Britannia

Aussie sensation Zac Lloyd 'thrown a bone' by Billy Loughnane as he celebrates his first Royal Ascot winner

Saffie Osborne (stripped cap) finishes second on Touleen in the Coronation Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

True Love loomed up on my outside and just pushed me back in. It's extra-frustrating, I thought I had a clean passage to follow Ryan but Wayne could obviously see me going well and put me back in.

Saffie Osborne expresses her frustration after having her path blocked on runner-up Touleen in the Coronation Stakes

‘He just pushed me back in’ - Saffie Osborne accuses Wayne Lordan of boxing her in after ‘extra frustrating’ Coronation defeat

I was wondering if he could go and have a cheeseburger and then weigh back in, but luckily all we needed was the overgirth that he carried, so we're all good.

Trainer Wesley Ward breathes a huge sigh of relief after Bacio's Palace of Holyroodhouse victory stood despite the winner weighing in light

'I was wondering if he could go and have a cheeseburger and then weigh back in' - relief for Wesley Ward after drama at the scales

I basically took a chance and stood it for our max. This place is like Disneyland on days like this.



‘That swing was well over £100,000 for us’ - an agonising photo and Saber’s non-strike help bookies fight back

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