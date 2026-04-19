'He's the best we've had over this trip - he's got two or three extra gears. I think the King George is made for him'

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The best quotes from the racing world this week.

I think it’s safe to say that in the modern era he’s up there with the best winners, and perhaps the best winner of them all.

Martin Greenwood, the BHA senior handicapper responsible for assessing the Grand National gave his say on I Am Maximus' triumph.

I Am Maximus 'perhaps the best National winner of them all' says BHA handicapper - and there's 'every chance' he can emulate Red Rum

I suppose that's testament to how good the season had been for us. It's been incredible.

Jack Kennedy reflects on the season so far and aiming to become Irish champion jockey again.

'I know 98 won't be good enough, I'll need plenty more' - Jack Kennedy on the thrilling climax to the Irish jockeys' championship

Ed Crisford: going to train in Dubai Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Sheikh Ahmed is so passionate about the sport. I feel privileged to have been asked to build on the remarkable success he has enjoyed as an owner.

Ed Crisford talks about taking an offer to become a private trainer to Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Ed Crisford to go it alone after private training offer from Dubai

We were in day-to-day combat with The Sporting Life. By the end we had two-thirds of the market and they had one-third, but when I started as editor the Racing Post was still fighting for survival.

Lee Mottershead spoke to the five surviving editors of the Racing Post as part of celebrating 40 years of the paper.

'I had to sit in my office because I had tears in my eyes' - the most unforgettable stories in Racing Post history, as chosen by the editors

He's the best we've had over this trip. Before him I would have said Al Qareem but this fellow has got two or three extra gears. I think the King George is made for him.

Karl Burke is aiming high with John Porter Stakes winner Convergent

Classic confusion reigns - but Nicky Henderson is clear about what the immediate future holds for Constitution Hill

Kap Vert and Sean Houlihan on their way to winning the Scottish Grand National Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

I said to Philip Hobbs when we got involved with this horse that if he won round Newton Abbot or Taunton, I'd be very happy. This is a different level and it's a dream.

Phil Ghazala, part of the syndicate that owns Scottish Grand National winner Kap Vert, reflects on the win.

'This means more than I could ever imagine' - Kap Vert owners celebrate 'dream' result as 20-1 shot lands Scottish Grand National

My name is on the trophy but it isn't about me, it's about all of us who've made it happen. We've created a community, a team and an atmosphere. That is special.

Dan Skelton spoke to Lee Mottershead for the latest Big Read

'Perception doesn't bother me - I don't care what people think. If you don't like it, you don't like it - I've not done anything wrong'

Read more here

'This means more than I could ever imagine' - Kap Vert owners celebrate 'dream' result as 20-1 shot lands Scottish Grand National

2026 Scottish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won

'He fulfilled our dreams' - tributes paid to Noble Yeats after death of Grand National winner at the age of 11

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