The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

Emily Upjohn was incredible and now we've won the Oaks. It was a great feeling to hear the crowd and to win another Classic for the Bamfords, who have been great supporters of mine. I still can't believe I've won two Group 1s in the space of an hour!

A delighted Frankie Dettori after winning the Coronation Cup and Oaks on the opening day of the Derby festival

He's riding like a demon. When he's at the top of his game there's never been anyone better. He can ride any country, any style and at any track. He's untouched in that department.

John Gosden speaks highly of Frankie Dettori after Soul Sister's Oaks victory

It's a little upsetting. She kicked out, caught her leg on the gate, scraped it and the starting team didn't want to run her. Oisin was upset. Running Lion has never done anything wrong – she's a pussycat – but we'll get her home and go to the Prix de Diane. It's a game of ups and downs.

John Gosden sets his sights on the French Oaks with Running Lion after Oisin Murphy's mount broke out of the stalls at Epsom

You always want to get a good interview out of a jockey and when I asked him the questions, I could see he was getting emotional and he stopped talking. York's a special track for us, so to interview Paul there for the first time was nice. I didn't quite get my dinner, though. Paul picked up a curry on the way home and they didn't put in my chicken korma.

Adele Mulrennan on interviewing husband Paul after his victory on Azure Blue at York's Dante meeting

I was born to train racehorses and these horses have been born to be trained – most of them don't want to do anything else but race. They have a great life while they are racing, and afterwards too. They're the ones who will suffer if the protesters have an impact. I've spent my entire life caring for and looking after horses, and people who work for me have a similar philosophy. It's our way of life, it's all I know and, while I respect everyone's right to have a view, this is my life.

Simon Dow speaks frankly on the issues of protesters at the Derby

Some of the data is really quite worrying. The betting account closure is roughly 50:50 and it's clear how big a problem restricted stakes is. I know I've experienced it myself and there's a huge percentage of other bettors who have too. The meeting will give us the opportunity to discuss these findings. It's important that horseracing bettors have a voice and we can share the knowledge we've gleaned in this survey.

George Ryley, deputy chair of the Horseracing Bettors Forum, on a survey highlighting striking data on betting account closures and affordability checks

He was a legend and he got me going in racing. Without Eric I probably wouldn't even have become a jockey. Eric was very passionate about his racing, he loved it. He'd give you a serious bollocking if you got things wrong, then five minutes later it was forgotten. He could train any horse but especially sprinters, he was a master with them and he could turn them out fresh week after week and they'd win.

Ex-jockey Alan Daly pays tribute to the late Eric Wheeler, who died at the age of 85

