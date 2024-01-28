'Gavin told us we were coming here. All we said was, 'Where the hell is Huntingdon?''

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

I had just the one winner and many places, but it’s quite tough going and I worked out that the average SP of my rides was 54-1. I soon realised that I couldn’t turn geese into swans

Luke Morris reflects on his recent stint riding in Japan

We haven't quite got to the bottom of exactly why we were blocked, but I believe one reason is that they thought the person operating our site wasn't old enough to have an X account. But, in fact, Sean [Tasker-Brown] is 24

Hexham's general manager Robert Whitelock explains the drama behind the track having its X account banned

The doctors asked if I wanted the prognosis and I said, 'No, I've worked in an industry based around gambling all my life and I'll take my chances'.

Trainer Pat Murphy reveals his fight against stage four lung cancer

In fairness to Gavin he picked out this race three months ago and told us we were coming here. All we said was, 'Where the hell is Huntingdon?' We had no clue

The owners of Brides Hill hail Gavin Cromwell's British racecourse knowledge after her Listed win in Cambridgeshire

He was an absolute gent and, even at 63, he would ride anything you'd put him on. He never moaned or whinged and was never late. He'd been in Lambourn for a long time

Warren Greatrex pays tribute to Burrough Hill Lad's groom Andrew 'Scobie' Jones after his death

I was going mad, making phone calls to Swiss banks. People started to smell a rat, they wanted their money back and it all got out of hand. The blacksmith was due in half an hour but the lorry had already left and it was only a phone call from Willie that got him to turn round

Richard Hobson recalls the dramatic story of how he sourced the great Hurricane Fly for Willie Mullins

We had two great years together and we'll always have wonderful memories. I'll follow her future career with great pleasure because she's a wonderful filly. She's been the filly who made our name

Christopher Head reacts to the news that star filly Blue Rose Cen will transfer to the care of Maurizio Guarnieri

