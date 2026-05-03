'Everything about him is pure class - I have no doubt whatsoever he's the best we've ever had in the yard'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Everything about him is pure class, always has been. He's just such a cool dude. He went missing for a year and a bit but we got him back. I have no doubt whatsoever he's the best we've ever had in the yard

Assistant trainer Davy Roche was full of emotion following the retirement of superstar Bob Olinger

Thanks for the memories, Bob - you've taken us all on a fantastic journey

I've wanted to be a jockey since the day I was born and competing in these races is what you want. To find a horse like this at 20 years old is a dream come true. I can't put it into words. I've never had a feeling like that in my life

Billy Loughnane soaks in the achievement of becoming a Classic-winning rider with Bow Echo in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket

'He's as good as we thought' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as magnificent Bow Echo beats Gstaad

To sit on him, the shoulders he has in front of you, he is a tank of a horse. The main thing is not to get in a row with him because there will only be one winner. He is a tank, and a very talented tank at that

Paul Townend enjoyed another memorable success with Gaelic Warrior, who followed up his Cheltenham triumph with a brilliant Punchestown Gold Cup victory

'He's an iron horse' - brilliant Gaelic Warrior puts Fact To File in his place to claim sublime Gold Cup success

I did fear he might go somewhere else but we didn't have to wait long to find out he was staying. When the news came, it was almost like getting the horse back in the yard again

George Boughey on Bow Echo's future after the death of his owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid

'I did fear he might go somewhere else' - George Boughey thought he could lose Bow Echo but he now has a true champion in his care

Lossiemouth and Paul Townend after her win at Punchestown Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

We've had a lot of great horses who haven't gone on over time, but this one just keeps on doing it. She's incredible. She's just a lovely, lovely mare and the longevity of her is great

Owner Rich Ricci hails Lossiemouth after she produced a stunning performance to win the Boodles Champion Hurdle in front of a bumper crowd in Ireland

'I trust her so much, she's dynamite' - Lossiemouth delivers another emphatic Champion Hurdle success

I've just been wandering around in a big, happy daze to be honest. It was a very, very special day. I'll remember it for a very long time. I still don't think the horse knows quite how good he is yet

Harry Derham reflects on a landmark Grade 1 success with Le Frimeur winning a big pot at the Punchestown festival

'I've been wandering around in a happy daze' - Harry Derham on cloud nine after first Grade 1 win and has Cheltenham and Aintree in his sights

We'll keep running her in Group 1 races this year and hopefully she can bag one. The owners are keen to go to Ascot and that'll be her next race

Andrew Balding set to target the top races with Flora Of Bermuda following her Listed Ellen Chaloner Stakes victory

'He's been a different horse' - Night Raider steals in to land sprint feature for Wathnan Racing

Read these next:

'He's as good as we thought' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as magnificent Bow Echo beats Gstaad

Goodwood forced to abandon final two races of its Saturday card due to unsafe track

French master Andre Fabre teams up with Oisin Murphy as he eyes up another 1,000 Guineas

Sign up to receive The Ante-Postman , Robbie Wilders' top weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox.