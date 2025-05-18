'Does this open a huge can of worms? It's not how a Classic should be won'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

The next three weeks will be long – they can’t pass quickly enough – but the dream is alive. If I could win the Derby and the jockeys’ championship I’d happily retire the next day!

Rossa Ryan is counting down the days until Pride Of Arras's Classic date after his win in the Dante

Rossa Ryan sweet on the chances of Derby contender Pride Of Arras who 'has all the attributes' for Epsom Classic

He's not just going to improve, he's going to make a lot of improvement. If he jumped out and did everything right he might have got away with it, but he didn't do anything right

Aidan O'Brien still has faith in The Lion In Winter despite his Dante disappointment

'He's going to improve a lot' - Aidan O'Brien still full of hope for The Lion In Winter despite losing spot as Derby favourite

She was particularly brilliant at Cheltenham. She just seemed to step it up another notch whenever she got there when I didn't even think it was possible to do that. As a rider and as a person, she was pure class

Henry de Bromhead hails Rachael Blackmore after the legendary jockey announced her retirement

'Everybody wants to be the next Rachael Blackmore' - racing heavyweights pay tribute to record-breaking jockey

She held out her hand and asked the kids to try to hit her as hard as they could on her palm. By doing that, she showed them the whip didn’t hurt her. The kids in the room were in awe of Rachael. You could hear a pin drop in the class. I wonder how many of those children were converted to racing that very same day

JP McManus recalls one of his finest moments with Blackmore off the track

'The kids were in awe of Rachael' - JP McManus recalls how Blackmore set about creating new racing fans

When the pressure was really on, that's when she performed best. The bigger the occasion, the better she was. If my life depended on it and I needed a jockey to get the job done, I would have picked Rachael every day of the week

Honeysuckle's owner Kenny Alexander cannot thank Blackmore enough for what she did in her career

Honeysuckle owner: 'Rachael Blackmore is the best thing that has happened to the sport in decades'

Does this open a huge can of worms? If a jockey is in trouble and getting beaten, they can drop their stick and slap their horse as many times as they want. It's not how a Classic should be won

Shes Perfect's syndicate manager Basher Watts is not pleased with how the French 1,000 Guineas played out

Shes Perfect team set to appeal against French Guineas demotion after calling winner's ride 'unacceptable' and 'not a good image'

I need to do something unheard of in racing and earn money so that I can support my family, rather than spend it. Training has never been profitable in my experience

James Ewart decides to pull the plug on his training career

Trainer ends 21-year career with plan to 'do something unheard of in racing and earn money rather than spend it'

