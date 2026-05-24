'A lot of the people involved had never owned a horse before and ended up spending £500 for a ten per cent share - he’s now earned £826,134'

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The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

It was clearly premeditated. This is the first time we've had a vehicle taken and it's bitterly disappointing. It feels really personal, as though someone has broken into your house

Redcar's general manager Amy Fair is gutted that thieves have stolen important equipment from the track

'It was clearly premeditated and feels really personal' - police involved after thieves raid Redcar before big meeting

I wanted to inspire a different set of people to do it. There aren't many trainers from my kind of background. Between the ages of 12 and 14, I was homeless on the streets of London until I went into the foster care system

Gihan Arnolda is ready to break boundaries as he begins his training career

'I believe I may be the first black trainer in Britain' - from a homeless teen to breaking boundaries in Newmarket

I'm not joking you, I nearly gave myself a heart attack. I galloped down alongside the horse up the straight from the weighing room the whole way to the winning post. I nearly collapsed!

Trainer Paddy Kiely cannot believe he has trained his first winner

'I almost gave myself a heart attack!' - trainer reveals raw emotion of first winner

Sir Mark Prescott: voiced his concerns about affordability checks Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

They set out to protect them and, instead, have forced them into it. For us, the collateral damage is gigantic. This is an example of the road to hell being paved with good intentions

Sir Mark Prescott issues another plea for affordability checks to be rolled back

'The collateral damage is gigantic' - calls for affordability checks rethink on eve of pivotal Gambling Commission meeting

Many backed out because they thought it was too good to be true. A lot of the people involved with Regional had never owned a horse before and ended up spending £500 for a ten per cent share – and he’s now earned £826,134

Regional's owners are dreaming of Breeders' Cup glory, but have Ascot on their minds first

'People spend millions to be in our position' - the 3,500gns buy who is a Group 1 winner and has Royal Ascot and Breeders' Cup aims

We happened to have a fantastic horse running in the race, so it’s even more special. It’s a lovely thing that there was a confluence of special things

Princess Zahra Aga Khan is thrilled with Daryz's win in the Prix Aga Khan IV

'Exceptional' Daryz books his ticket to Royal Ascot as Arc hero delights in the Prix Aga Khan IV

I couldn't pull her up after she passed the line. It took me ages to pull her up and she ran the whole way round to the back straight, so that's obviously a good sign

Colin Keane is excited to ride Legacy Link in the Oaks next month

'It took me ages to pull her up - that's a very good sign' - Colin Keane is sweet on his Oaks hope for Juddmonte

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Chesham at Royal Ascot 'the obvious next step' after Sea Venture lands stylish debut win

'He's definitely a Group horse' - Royal Ascot under consideration for speedy juvenile winners

'It's where we want to be' - Ireland's youngest trainer excited to saddle first Classic runner

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