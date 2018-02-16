Pure class: young and old clash at Ascot in one of the races of the season

The Queen's racecourse serves up a race for the purists on Saturday when the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase features a high-class field of seven that would grace just about any contest this jumps season.

And not unlike the sweets in a box of Valentine's chocolates, each runner offers something different for punters to get their teeth into.

There is pocket rocket Top Notch, the leading Ryanair hope who was so impressive when defeating subsequent King George second Double Shuffle here in November.

From Ireland comes Coney Island, lightly raced and brimming with potential, who could yet prove a big player in the season's most prestigious race, the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.



Out of the north hails Waiting Patiently, the flagbearer for that region's recent resurgence as a jumping power. Unbeaten as a chaser, he was brought through the ranks with customary skill by Malcolm Jefferson, whose funeral took place on Friday after his death this month.

Daughter Ruth now has the licence and celebrated her first winner with it when Cyrus Darius struck in Kelso's Morebattle Hurdle on Thursday.

But none of them has the profile of Cue Card, arguably the sport's most popular performer, who will have the support of thousands on what will be one of his last outings after connections announced plans to retire the 12-year-old at the end of the season.

A dual winner of the £150,000 heat and reigniting his love affair with Paddy Brennan, who is reinstated in the saddle, Cue Card has yet to sparkle this season, but recent bulletins from his resurgent trainer Colin Tizzard's stable have been positive.

The other major player is Frodon, ridden again by Bryony Frost, who is fast turning into a star of the sport and a true friend to Saturday punters.



Frost only got on Frodon for the first time in a race here two days before Christmas, finishing second to prospective Grand National runner Gold Present, who also runs at Ascot today in the Keltbray Swinley Chase at 2.25.

A brilliant performance from the pair last month at Cheltenham – when Frost won handsome praise for her efforts from Ruby Walsh on ITV Racing – has ensured Frost retains the ride for a shot at this Grade 1.

Trainer Paul Nicholls hosted the media at his Ditcheat yard on Monday morning and outlined how tough it would be for the daughter of Grand National-winning rider Jimmy Frost to become champion jockey, but lining her up against household names Barry Geraghty, Paddy Brennan and Daryl Jacob in a race in which her 3lb claim cannot be used is a huge vote of confidence.



Frost also maintains her partnership with her Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase winner Black Corton in the Sodexo Reynoldstown Chase. Headline writers are no doubt relishing the prospect of a double Frost bite.

Aintree clues

Haydock's feature is the Betfred Grand National Trial, although with the ground heavy, conditions are unlikely to resemble Aintree in April for the Randox Health-backed big one.



However, the race could have a key form clue to jump racing's most celebrated race as National favourite Blaklion lines up under Sam Twiston-Davies for the first time in nearly three years.



Blaklion won comparisons to Red Rum by trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies this week and should he post a convincing performance at Haydock he could shorten still further for the world's most famous steeplechase.

But he looks unlikely to have it his own way, with The Dutchman, representing the in-form yard of Colin Tizzard, looking an obvious danger.

Wincanton wonders



The ITV4 cameras will also be at Wincanton for the Betway Kingwell Hurdle, in which the promising Call Me Lord can earn his place in the Unibet Champion Hurdle – a race his trainer Nicky Henderson knows what it takes to win more than most.



The returning Cliffs Of Dover, off for 434 days, is an intriguing runner, especially as Harry Cobden has got off Cue Card to take the ride.

Any of the twists and turns in Britain might have had to settle for second billing if Douvan had been declared for Gowran Park's Red Mills Chase, but the Willie Mullins-trained star will head directly to Cheltenham instead.

The Grade 2 still possesses a tasty treat or two with Our Duke, who aims to get his Cheltenham Gold Cup claims back on track, and Presenting Percy set to clash in a finely balanced race.



