Punters plough into festival markets following blank Thursday of action

Punters have turned their attention to the Cheltenham Festival

Punters stuck at home cursing the ravaged racing programme have been doing their homework and piling into Cheltenham's ante-post markets, bookmakers reported on Thursday.

The icy conditions produced the first midweek blank day in British racing since 2013, while the weather theme continued with some bookmakers reporting increased interest in horses proven on soft ground.

The release on Wednesday of weights for the ten festival handicaps has also fed into an ante-post storm, with punters rushing to grab the value.

"With all meetings abandoned today punters have been focusing solely on the Cheltenham Festival and studying the handicaps," said Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes. "Today there has been a real surge of ante-post activity thanks to the snow."

McGeady also believes that the flurry of concessions across the industry has helped prime the pump in the ante-post markets.

"We'd seen a spike in activity anyway after going non-runner no-bet on all races, and this morning we unveiled our main offer, which is double your winnings on the Supreme if your horse wins [as a free bet up to £50]," she added.

"We've been knocked over with bets on Supreme favourite Getabird, while in the County Hurdle Hunters Call has been very well supported too."

'Volumes way ahead'

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "Every cloud has a silver lining and we’ve definitely seen increased activity in the Cheltenham markets his week. Punters are putting the extra time that they have to good use and increasing their Cheltenham portfolios."

Simon Clare of Coral said: "With the jumps programme wiped out over the next few days we expect to see a huge spike in ante-post Cheltenham turnover and will be promoting festival markets heavily in shops and on social media.

"We've already seen a big surge in ante-post betting on Cheltenham this week after going non-runner no-bet on Wednesday, and the lack of jumping action fuelled this even further."

Betfair Sportsbook also reported big increases in business, and not just in the handicap markets.

The firm's Barry Orr said: "Since the 'beast' beset racing it hasn’t been all doom and gloom as punters' focus has turned sharply to identifying Cheltenham winners. Our ante-post volumes are way ahead of previous years and that increased exponentially yesterday when the handicap weights were announced.

"Interestingly, in terms of turnover, the two horses attracting the most support aren't in handicaps but Grade 1s. We are witnessing significant spikes on Might Bite at 4-1 and Samcro at 4-5. Punters can’t seem to get enough of them."

Samcro: unbeaten novice is still proving popular at odds-on

Bet365 reported early interest in its range of specials, including top trainer and jockey, as well as biggest winning SP.

"These are all markets that only really get busy much nearer the opening day but they are proving to be much livelier than usual," said spokesman Pat Cooney.

"I'd definitely say that, given the current lack of racing and much more free time for Cheltenham fans, punters will now be more clued up for the festival than ever before."

Ground and weather come to the fore

The current Arctic conditions look set to make this week the worst affected since at least 2012.

The situation in Ireland is also bleak, with no racing until at least next Thursday, following a flurry of further cancellations.

The last midweek day in Britain to be completely wiped out by the weather was Friday, January 18, 2013, when Musselburgh and Chepstow's turf fixtures were called off and the all-weather at both Lingfield and Wolverhampton failed to live up to its billing.

But it is not snow and ice so much as the prospect of a wetter than usual build-up to the biggest week in jump racing which appeared to be informing ante-post backers, with William Hill reporting support for a slew of fancies with soft-ground credentials.

Coo Star Sivola: has run well in two chases at Cheltenham

Spokesman Rupert Adams said: "Most of the moves today could be argued to be weather-related: Ms Parfois is 20-1 from 33-1 for the National Hunt Chase; Dortmund Park is 14-1 from 20-1 in the Martin Pipe; and Coo Star Sivola is 11-1 from 14-1 for the Ultima. They've all proved themselves capable of coping with soft ground in recent months."

Hills were one of several firms to see money for the official going being soft for the first race of the meeting, with Adams adding: "On Sunday soft was 5-1 and that has now been slashed into 7-4."

Going for first race of festival

William Hill: 4-7 good to soft, 7-4 soft, 14 heavy, 16 good, 100 good to firm or firm

