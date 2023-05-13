Punter v the Pro picks: who will come out on top in today's head-to-head tipping showdown?
Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.
The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!
The score so far: Punters 18-8 The Pro
The punter . . .
Name: Dianne Abrahamson
Occupation: SEND teaching assistant
Favourite horse: Frankel. His majestic win in the 2011 2,000 Guineas was awesome.
Favourite course: We love the northern courses but Catterick is my favourite. Friendly and ideal as we utilise the family enclosure for a picnic with the kids and the dogs. It's an ideal day out.
Biggest win: I tend to bet each-way to get my money's worth so not a major win. A £240 win was a thrill for me.
Unluckiest loser: Esha Ness, in the 1993 Grand National, 'the race that never was'. I had money on at 50-1.
. . . and the pro
Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.
Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.
The picks
Dianne: Sir Rumi
A good win last time out gives him a great chance of beating the favourite Nathanael Greene.
Graeme: Nathanael Greene
The William Haggas stable has been back among the winners this week and Nathanael Greene looks open to further improvement this season.
Dianne: Mountain Song
A step up in grade, but I can see a good run for your money from this Godolphin filly.
Graeme: Timeless Melody
Won well on heavy ground at Leicester last time and the form has worked out well. Could be another for William Haggas and Adam Farragher.
Dianne: Zip
A favourite horse of mine and and I like the trainer too. He could get involved at a big price.
Graeme: Ropey Guest
Course specialist who is 3lb lower than when fifth in the race last year and loves soft ground. Sure to run well.
Dianne: Be Happy
With a top jockey and trainer combination, she looks the horse to beat.
Graeme: Eternal Hope
Stayed on strongly to beat a subsequent winner over 1m2f at Chelmsford last time and sure to improve for the step up to 1m4f.
Dianne: Parramount
Goes well fresh and looks good for an each-way place at least.
Graeme: Parramount
Went off too quickly in a hot handicap at Aintree last time, but had previously been progressing well and is fancied to bounce back.
Dianne: Military Order
Should start as favourite and has great chance with trainer Charlie Appleby in good form.
Graeme: Military Order
Holds a class edge on the form of his impressive Newbury novice win and can cement his Derby claims for Charlie Appleby and William Buick.
