Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 18-8 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Dianne Abrahamson

Occupation: SEND teaching assistant

Favourite horse: Frankel. His majestic win in the 2011 2,000 Guineas was awesome.

Favourite course: We love the northern courses but Catterick is my favourite. Friendly and ideal as we utilise the family enclosure for a picnic with the kids and the dogs. It's an ideal day out.

Biggest win: I tend to bet each-way to get my money's worth so not a major win. A £240 win was a thrill for me.

Unluckiest loser: Esha Ness, in the 1993 Grand National, 'the race that never was'. I had money on at 50-1.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

Dianne:

A good win last time out gives him a great chance of beating the favourite Nathanael Greene.

Sir Rumi 13:30 Ascot View Racecard

Graeme:

The William Haggas stable has been back among the winners this week and Nathanael Greene looks open to further improvement this season.

Nathanael Greene 13:30 Ascot View Racecard

Dianne:

A step up in grade, but I can see a good run for your money from this Godolphin filly.

Mountain Song 14:05 Ascot View Racecard

Graeme:

Won well on heavy ground at Leicester last time and the form has worked out well. Could be another for William Haggas and Adam Farragher.

Timeless Melody 14:05 Ascot View Racecard

Dianne:

A favourite horse of mine and and I like the trainer too. He could get involved at a big price.

Zip 14:40 Ascot View Racecard

Graeme:

Course specialist who is 3lb lower than when fifth in the race last year and loves soft ground. Sure to run well.

Ropey Guest 14:40 Ascot View Racecard

Dianne:

With a top jockey and trainer combination, she looks the horse to beat.

Be Happy 15:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Graeme:

Stayed on strongly to beat a subsequent winner over 1m2f at Chelmsford last time and sure to improve for the step up to 1m4f.

Eternal Hope 15:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Dianne:

Goes well fresh and looks good for an each-way place at least.

Parramount 15:15 Haydock View Racecard

Graeme:

Went off too quickly in a hot handicap at Aintree last time, but had previously been progressing well and is fancied to bounce back.

Parramount 15:15 Haydock View Racecard

Dianne:

Should start as favourite and has great chance with trainer Charlie Appleby in good form.

Military Order 15:35 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Graeme:

Holds a class edge on the form of his impressive Newbury novice win and can cement his Derby claims for Charlie Appleby and William Buick.

Military Order 15:35 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

