Punter v the Pro picks: who will come out ahead in today's head-to-head tipping challenge?

Punter v the Pro is our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

With Graeme away again this week, tipping colleague Robbie Wilders steps in as the pro. Read more about Robbie below.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 20-9 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Alec Wilson

Occupation: Night replenishment team leader

Flat or jumps? Definitely jumps

Favourite horse: I had a big soft spot for Party Politics – he could really jump

Favourite course: Cheltenham

Biggest win: Party Politics winning the National in 1992. I had a big each-way bet on him at 14-1 as I couldn't see him being out of the first four – I told a lot of people he would win, too.

Unluckiest loser: Travado in the Queen Mother. Jamie Osborne claimed he went lame three furlongs out and he only got beat a neck by Viking Flagship in 1994.

. . . and the pro

Robbie Wilders joined the Racing Post tipping team in 2022 and is dubbed the Ante-Postman, with his free weekly newsletter aiming to give readers big-race success from long range. Robbie is a fan of big-priced winners and Irish racing.

The picks

12.50 Epsom

Alec: Regal Reality

The favourite looks to prefer soft ground and I don't like backing three-year-olds taking on older horses, so the most solid option is Regal Reality. He has some good form in the book, including a Group 3 win at Windsor recently, and the ground looks ideal.

Regal Reality 12:50 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Robbie: Regal Reality

Always takes a sizable leap forward from first to second run back and wouldn't have appreciated the soft ground on his return in the Gordon Richards Stakes. Can reverse form with Highland Avenue, who is a candidate to bounce.

Regal Reality 12:50 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

1.30 Epsom

Alec: Military Order

Appeared to quicken twice when winning his Lingfield trial and only top-class horses can do that. He stayed the mile and a half really well and should run a big race.

Military Order 13:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Robbie: Dubai Mile

Staying-on fifth over an inadequate mile in the 2,000 Guineas and crying out for 1m4f. Group 1 juvenile defeat of Arrest reads well and has been underestimated in an open Derby.

Dubai Mile 13:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Charlie Johnston

2.10 Epsom

Alec: Prosperous Voyage

A Group 1 winner in a Group 3 race. Ground and trip looks ideal, she showed she handled Epsom with a juvenile win there and Frankie Dettori is an eyecatching jockey booking.

Prosperous Voyage 14:10 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Robbie: Roman Mist

Third in this last year and coped with heavy ground to make a winning stable debut for Archie Watson last time. Seems to have relished a change of scenery and should be better on this surface.

Roman Mist 14:10 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Archie Watson

2.45 Epsom

Alec: Russet Gold

The drop to this trip proved ideal when winning his maiden and he lost nothing in defeat on softer ground on his last start. Lightly raced, he has more scope than most of these now returned to a faster surface.

Russet Gold 14:45 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies (3lb) Tnr: Roger Varian

Robbie: Russet Gold

Lightly raced half-brother to Roger Varian yard's top-class filly Daahyeh and brother to stable's smart sprinter Saint Lawrence. Could be better than his mark and booking of top 3lb claimer Harry Davies is a plus.

Russet Gold 14:45 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies (3lb) Tnr: Roger Varian

3.20 Epsom

Alec: Came From The Dark

The strong pace will be right up his alley, and with luck in-running he'll be finishing better than anything else.

Came From The Dark 15:20 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

Robbie: Came From The Dark

Former Group-class sprinter who is 17lb lower than when he began last season and hinted at a resurgence at Newmarket recently. Better on a quick surface and too well handicapped to ignore.

Came From The Dark 15:20 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

3.55 Epsom

Alec: Fox Journey

Improved for the step up in trip on his handicap debut and the rise in the weights for that comfortable success doesn't look harsh for a horse with plenty of scope.

Fox Journey 15:55 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies (3lb) Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Robbie: Silver Sword

Dam stayed further than two miles and this three-year-old is going to relish 1m2f. Progressive profile and trainer is 1-1 at Epsom.

Silver Sword 15:55 Epsom View Racecard Jky: G Cheyne Tnr: Dylan Cunha

