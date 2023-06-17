Punter v the Pro picks: the punters are flying high - but who will come out on top in today's tipping challenge?

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 22-9 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Chris Pedersen

Occupation: Head of human resources

Jumps or flat: I like them both, but the thrill of the jumps just shades it.

Favourite horse: There are many to choose from, including Best Mate, Soviet Song, Stradivarius and Istabraq, but for me it's Kauto Star, who I was lucky enough see win live on a few occasions.

Favourite course: Cheltenham and York both would have to go close, but Ripon for the Great St Wilfrid and Wetherby on Boxing Day for the Rowland Meyrick would be my favourite go-to courses for great views and atmosphere.

Biggest win: I was lucky enough to be at Newmarket with the Ownaracehorse syndicate to watch Sarah's Art win the Grey Horse Handicap, which was an amazing experience. However, I also had a 25p each-way accumulator at Thirsk with my daughter many years ago. It provided three winners at Thirsk and three at Newbury and returned just under £8,500 with three photo-finishes. A very lucky and fortunate day.

Unluckiest loser: It has to be Annie Power falling at the last at Cheltenham in the Mares' Hurdle. She looked all over the winner then overstretched and the rest is history, I lost a few quid on her that year as did many others. However, she truly redeemed herself the following year in winning the Champion Hurdle, while she redressed the bank balance at the same time.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

2.00 York

Chris: Saratoga Gold

Carries top weight in a traditionally tricky female amateur jockeys' race. Not a bad prep run first time out this season and picked up a couple of these races last year so could be a key player.

Saratoga Gold 14:00 York View Racecard Jky: Miss Kayleigh Stephens (5lb) Tnr: Charles Hills

Graeme: Yorkshire Lady

Tuned up for this with a sound run over 1m2½f at this track at the Dante meeting and this has probably been her early season aim. Serena Brotherton is booked.

Yorkshire Lady 14:00 York View Racecard Jky: Miss Serena Brotherton Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

2.15 Sandown

Chris: Dutch Decoy

Ran a cracker at Epsom when just denied last time. While this looks equally tough, he deserves his chance and is inching closer to another win.

Dutch Decoy 14:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Oliver Stammers Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Graeme: First View

Showed nothing at Meydan over the winter but had good form in Britain last season and likes fast ground. Could bounce back for in-form Saeed bin Suroor.

First View 14:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Dane O'Neill Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

2.35 York

Chris: Darkness

A couple of close seconds recently and possibly committed for home too soon last time. He has a great chance to get his head in front this time in a typically tough and open York handicap.

Darkness 14:35 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Graeme: Darkness

Comes into this race in superb form after two good seconds at Epsom and Goodwood and can go one better.

Darkness 14:35 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

2.50 Sandown

Chris: Great State

Has already won three times this season, taking a step up on each occasion and taking his last victory at York in this grade in great style. There's no reason why he can't go in again.

Great State 14:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Fahey

Graeme: Perdika

Recorded a good time when winning a 6f Listed event at Chantilly last time and should be well suited by this stiff 5f.

Perdika 14:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

3.05 York

Chris: Roberto Escobarr

Has run well at York, including over course and distance as well as winning last time out over a longer distance. Carries top weight but deserves his chance to turn over the favourite who is untested over this distance.

Roberto Escobarr 15:05 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Graeme: Israr

Went through the Aston Park Stakes at Newbury last time like the best horse in the race and just got caught on the line by Haskoy. Can go one better.

Israr 15:05 York View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.40 York

Chris: Catch The Paddy

Here's another who has run well at the track, with his second-placed effort over a furlong further a great first run of the season. That indicated a return to the straight six furlongs would suit and he may be ready to return to the winner's enclosure.

Catch The Paddy 15:40 York View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Graeme: Quinault

Speedy type who made all to win twice in three days at Newmarket last month and recorded a quick time on the final occasion. Has more to offer.

Quinault 15:40 York View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (5lb) Tnr: Stuart Williams

