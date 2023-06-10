Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Punter v the Pro

Punter v the Pro picks: G-Rod's back - who will come out on top in today's head-to-head tipping showdown?

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The results will be shared the following day in On The Nose, our free daily newsletter.

To give yourself the chance to take on our pro in the future, sign up here to On The Nose and contact us at onthenose@racingpost.com.

The score so far: Punters 21-9 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Phil Austin

Occupation: Chef

Jumps or flat: Jumps is my favourite, as you get to know the horses throughout their long careers.

Favourite horse: Solo Saxophone at the moment, I have a share in the horse.

Favourite course: Worcester. It's my local track and I was able to watch a horse I have a share in win there twice, fulfilling one of my dreams. A big shout out for Golden Equinox Racing Club for making that happen.

Biggest win: £25 each-way on Highfield Princess at Royal Ascot at 40-1.

Unluckiest loser: In reality, every loser is unlucky. You spend time studying the form and convince yourself you are right. Unfortunately the horse doesn't know this.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

2.05 Beverley

Phil: Tallulabelle

Should improve for the first run at Thirsk when third to Love Wars.

Silk
Tallulabelle14:05 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: David O'Meara

Graeme: Alfa Moonstone

Impressive winner at Catterick last time and might be underestimated in the market for trainer Craig Lidster.

Silk
Alfa Moonstone14:05 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Craig Lidster

2.25 Haydock

Phil: Dark Pine

Extra distance and better ground may bring about some improvement.

Silk
Dark Pine14:25 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Laura Pearson (3lb)Tnr: David Loughnane

Graeme: Forza Orta

Ran well despite finishing only in midfield in a hot handicap at York last time and might find this easier.

Silk
Forza Orta14:25 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Kevin Ryan

2.40 Beverley

Phil: United Front

Good second last time out at Yarmouth and Oisin Murphy takes over in the saddle.

Silk
United Front14:40 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Michael Appleby

Graeme: Ugo Gregory

Loves Beverley and bounced back to form with a good second over course and distance last time. Can go one better.

Silk
Ugo Gregory14:40 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

3.00 Haydock

Phil: Time Lock

Close second at Goodwood on seasonal reappearance and will appreciate the quick ground more than the others.

Silk
Time Lock15:00 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

Graeme: Mimikyu

Beaten a short head on her seasonal reappearance at York but capable of progressing from that with the drop to 1m4f no problem.

Silk
Mimikyu15:00 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.15 Beverley

Phil: Scoops Ahoy

Shown good early speed the last twice and may prove tough to catch.

Silk
Scoops Ahoy15:15 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Graeme: Fusterlandia

Travelled best but mugged on the line over 6f on his debut at Leicester and capable of improving on that with the drop back to a stiff 5f sure to suit.

Silk
Fusterlandia15:15 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.35 Haydock

Phil: The Astrologist

Last time he raced over 7f he won and he will love the quick ground.

Silk
The Astrologist15:35 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Leon & Troy Corstens

Graeme: Boardman

Course-and-distance winner who was back to form with an easy victory at Chester last time and could spring a surprise.

Silk
Boardman15:35 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Phil Dennis Tnr: Tim Easterby

Read this next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 10 June 2023Last updated 09:00, 10 June 2023
icon
more inPunter v the Pro
more inPunter v the Pro