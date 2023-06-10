Punter v the Pro picks: G-Rod's back - who will come out on top in today's head-to-head tipping showdown?

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 21-9 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Phil Austin

Occupation: Chef

Jumps or flat: Jumps is my favourite, as you get to know the horses throughout their long careers.

Favourite horse: Solo Saxophone at the moment, I have a share in the horse.

Favourite course: Worcester. It's my local track and I was able to watch a horse I have a share in win there twice, fulfilling one of my dreams. A big shout out for Golden Equinox Racing Club for making that happen.

Biggest win: £25 each-way on Highfield Princess at Royal Ascot at 40-1.

Unluckiest loser: In reality, every loser is unlucky. You spend time studying the form and convince yourself you are right. Unfortunately the horse doesn't know this.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

2.05 Beverley

Phil: Tallulabelle

Should improve for the first run at Thirsk when third to Love Wars.

Tallulabelle 14:05 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: David O'Meara

Graeme: Alfa Moonstone

Impressive winner at Catterick last time and might be underestimated in the market for trainer Craig Lidster.

Alfa Moonstone 14:05 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Craig Lidster

2.25 Haydock

Phil: Dark Pine

Extra distance and better ground may bring about some improvement.

Dark Pine 14:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Laura Pearson (3lb) Tnr: David Loughnane

Graeme: Forza Orta

Ran well despite finishing only in midfield in a hot handicap at York last time and might find this easier.

Forza Orta 14:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Kevin Ryan

2.40 Beverley

Phil: United Front

Good second last time out at Yarmouth and Oisin Murphy takes over in the saddle.

United Front 14:40 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Michael Appleby

Graeme: Ugo Gregory

Loves Beverley and bounced back to form with a good second over course and distance last time. Can go one better.

Ugo Gregory 14:40 Beverley View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

3.00 Haydock

Phil: Time Lock

Close second at Goodwood on seasonal reappearance and will appreciate the quick ground more than the others.

Time Lock 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

Graeme: Mimikyu

Beaten a short head on her seasonal reappearance at York but capable of progressing from that with the drop to 1m4f no problem.

Mimikyu 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.15 Beverley

Phil: Scoops Ahoy

Shown good early speed the last twice and may prove tough to catch.

Scoops Ahoy 15:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Graeme: Fusterlandia

Travelled best but mugged on the line over 6f on his debut at Leicester and capable of improving on that with the drop back to a stiff 5f sure to suit.

Fusterlandia 15:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.35 Haydock

Phil: The Astrologist

Last time he raced over 7f he won and he will love the quick ground.

The Astrologist 15:35 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Leon & Troy Corstens

Graeme: Boardman

Course-and-distance winner who was back to form with an easy victory at Chester last time and could spring a surprise.

Boardman 15:35 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Phil Dennis Tnr: Tim Easterby

