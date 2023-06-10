Punter v the Pro picks: G-Rod's back - who will come out on top in today's head-to-head tipping showdown?

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.
The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!
The results will be shared the following day in On The Nose, our free daily newsletter.
To give yourself the chance to take on our pro in the future, sign up here to On The Nose and contact us at onthenose@racingpost.com.
The score so far: Punters 21-9 The Pro
Name: Phil Austin
Occupation: Chef
Jumps or flat: Jumps is my favourite, as you get to know the horses throughout their long careers.
Favourite horse: Solo Saxophone at the moment, I have a share in the horse.
Favourite course: Worcester. It's my local track and I was able to watch a horse I have a share in win there twice, fulfilling one of my dreams. A big shout out for Golden Equinox Racing Club for making that happen.
Biggest win: £25 each-way on Highfield Princess at Royal Ascot at 40-1.
Unluckiest loser: In reality, every loser is unlucky. You spend time studying the form and convince yourself you are right. Unfortunately the horse doesn't know this.
Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.
Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.
Phil: Tallulabelle
Should improve for the first run at Thirsk when third to Love Wars.
Graeme: Alfa Moonstone
Impressive winner at Catterick last time and might be underestimated in the market for trainer Craig Lidster.
Phil: Dark Pine
Extra distance and better ground may bring about some improvement.
Graeme: Forza Orta
Ran well despite finishing only in midfield in a hot handicap at York last time and might find this easier.
Phil: United Front
Good second last time out at Yarmouth and Oisin Murphy takes over in the saddle.
Graeme: Ugo Gregory
Loves Beverley and bounced back to form with a good second over course and distance last time. Can go one better.
Phil: Time Lock
Close second at Goodwood on seasonal reappearance and will appreciate the quick ground more than the others.
Graeme: Mimikyu
Beaten a short head on her seasonal reappearance at York but capable of progressing from that with the drop to 1m4f no problem.
Phil: Scoops Ahoy
Shown good early speed the last twice and may prove tough to catch.
Graeme: Fusterlandia
Travelled best but mugged on the line over 6f on his debut at Leicester and capable of improving on that with the drop back to a stiff 5f sure to suit.
Phil: The Astrologist
Last time he raced over 7f he won and he will love the quick ground.
Graeme: Boardman
Course-and-distance winner who was back to form with an easy victory at Chester last time and could spring a surprise.
