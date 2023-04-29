Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head-to-head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 16-8 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Mike Bennett

Occupation: Business consultant. As a hobby, about seven years ago, I started InsideTraxs, which provides hints and tips to help Betfair traders get an edge. I have built a small following and have 100 videos on YouTube. Now I think I am spending more time doing it rather than my consultancy!

Flat or jumps? Definitely Flat as I love predicting how the race will be run, understanding the quirks of different tracks and knowing the draw and pace biases. Of course I also like jumps as well, but not as much!

Favourite horse: Stradivarius – the courage of a lion.

Favourite course: The Knavesmire or Glorious Goodwood – just can't split them.

Biggest win: About a year ago every one of the five tips I gave in the daily newsletter came in. Luckily I put a £1 win Canadian and a £1 each-way accumulator on and won £2,300, which was decent.

Unluckiest loser: I got a tip from one of the owners of Oh So Risky that he would win the Champion Hurdle. That was in November '91. So I put £50 each-way on at 33/1. My fiancee (now wife) and I then went to Cheltenham to watch. He was challenging over the last but got beat half a length. Still hoarse from shouting, we then heard bing bong, stewards' inquiry. There definitely was interference going over, and coming away from, the last. FIVE excruciating minutes later – result stands! Would have been £2,100 odd but instead I got about £380 back!

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

Mike:

Classy filly who travels beautifully. Won with ease on her British debut after a stunning first run in France, but was then pitched in the deep end in the mares' novice hurdle at Cheltenham. Back in control last time and same again here.

Under Control 13:05 Sandown View Racecard

Graeme:

Heavy ground winner who is one of the youngest in the field and is open to plenty of improvement for Gary Moore, who loves a winner at Sandown.

Kansas Du Berlais 13:05 Sandown View Racecard

Mike:

Jonbon is the obvious choice but at the price I'll take him on with Captain Guinness, who needs only to repeat his Queen Mother run to go very close.

Captain Guinness 13:40 Sandown View Racecard

Graeme:

The only horse to give Energumene any kind of race in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham and appears to have improved. Likes soft ground.

Captain Guinness 13:40 Sandown View Racecard

Mike:

Everybody loves Frodon's front-running heroics. But this is a bit far for him I think, so I'll go with the clearly well-handicapped stayer Kitty's Light, who impressed in the Scottish Grand National. Rain will improve his cause.

Kitty's Light 14:15 Sandown View Racecard

Graeme:

His fourth behind Corach Rambler and Fastorslow at Cheltenham looks strong form now and he can be forgiven a poor run at Fairyhouse last time.

The Goffer 14:15 Sandown View Racecard

Mike:

A few of these are coming back down the handicap after past glories, while Solo is on the up. Should give you a run for your money if repeating his front-running tactics, taking Hewick off his feet?

Solo 14:50 Sandown View Racecard

Graeme:

Was still in contention when taking a fall at the second last in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham last time and holds a class edge.

Hewick 14:50 Sandown View Racecard

Mike:

Heavy ground at Leicester is a nightmare and form can go out the window. They finished like jumps horses at the last meeting. Dashing Roger, who is down from a rating of 104 to 88 (after running in top-class handicaps), won easily off this mark over course and distance two years ago on heavy ground. I'm hoping he's fit enough after a 204-day break.

Dashing Roger 15:05 Leicester View Racecard

Graeme:

Lightly raced four-year-old from a top yard who ran well when fifth in the Lincoln at Doncaster. Should improve and William Buick is booked.

Al Mubhir 15:05 Leicester View Racecard

Mike:

Harper's Brook jumps and travels well. After a good start to his chasing career, he went well for a long way in the Ultima. Back down in trip and in calmer waters, he could be the one to beat Cap Du Mathan for Ben Pauling.

Harper's Brook 15:25 Sandown View Racecard

Graeme:

Battled back well to overcome a mistake at the last and score over course and distance last time. Can defy a 3lb rise in the weights.

Hudson De Grugy 15:25 Sandown View Racecard

