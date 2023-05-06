Punter v the Pro picks: can G-Rod claw back some ground on 2,000 Guineas day?
Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.
The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!
The score so far: Punters 17-8 The Pro
The punter . . .
Name: Steve Hagart
Occupation: Local government officer
Flat or jumps? Enjoy betting on both but prefer the jumps
Favourite horse: Frankel on the Flat and Kauto Star and Native River over jumps
Favourite course: Goodwood on a sunny day is fantastic, however anywhere I can find a few winners is a good course. I've been fortunate at Newbury and Windsor.
Biggest win: Corach Rambler this year has been pretty profitable with his Cheltenham and National wins. Twice I've had three winners in a Lucky 15 that paid pretty well but still awaiting a life-changer.
Unluckiest loser: I could write a book on 'if onlys'. Clan Royal getting carried out in the Grand National was gutting. I had backed him ante-post the Monday after the previous year's National and had the betting slip in my wallet for a year. I'd describe Cougar in this year's Triumph Hurdle as a near-miss. He was a non-runner from some way out and I'd have loved to have had Delta Work or Energumene in my ante-post Lucky instead after finding 33-1, 16-1 and 4-1 winners. Close.
. . . and the pro
Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.
Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.
The picks
Steve: Blackrod
Tough start, just the 23 to try to work out. Summerghand is a tough horse but may struggle to give 10lb to Blackrod.
Graeme: Chairmanoftheboard
Likes this track and a good third over course and distance last time. Can build on that in first-time cheekpieces.
Steve: Aussie Banker
Maghlaak's wins have been in novice races and I'll chance Aussie Banker. I like David Probert as his jockey booking.
Graeme: Sweet Reward
Handles cut in the ground and has run two of his best races at Goodwood. Can improve on his below-par seasonal reappearance at Newbury.
Steve: Jimi Hendrix
I never seem to get Godolphin horses right at Newmarket, so Jimi Hendrix – who won well at Newbury – may win again.
Graeme: Empirestateofmind
Gets in here 4lb well in off the same mark as when a clear second over a mile at the track last time and can take advantage.
Steve: Pisanello
Mark Winn is a good claiming apprentice and taking 5lb off Pisanello is a positive.
Graeme: Pisanello
Won first time out last season and was a good third behind Empirestateofmind over course and distance last year. A reproduction might be good enough.
Steve: Mountain Peak
Hopefully he will be fit and ready to go on his first run of season.
Graeme: Twilight Calls
A class apart judged on his second in the King's Stand at Ascot last time and this course-and-distance winner can make a winning start to the season.
Steve: Holloway Boy
Auguste Rodin might be the superstar of this Flat season, but I'll chance the quirky Holloway Boy, who wasn't that far behind at Doncaster. If Christophe Soumillon can keep him straight then perhaps he can pull off a minor shock.
Graeme: Charyn
Stayed on well when second in the Greenham at Newbury and that race was run in a time more than two seconds faster than the Fred Darling. Could spring a surprise.
