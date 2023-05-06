Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Punter v the Pro

Punter v the Pro picks: can G-Rod claw back some ground on 2,000 Guineas day?

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The results will be shared the following day in On The Nose, our free daily newsletter.

To give yourself the chance to take on our pro in the future, sign up here to On The Nose and contact us at onthenose@racingpost.com.

The score so far: Punters 17-8 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Steve Hagart

Occupation: Local government officer

Flat or jumps? Enjoy betting on both but prefer the jumps

Favourite horse: Frankel on the Flat and Kauto Star and Native River over jumps

Favourite course: Goodwood on a sunny day is fantastic, however anywhere I can find a few winners is a good course. I've been fortunate at Newbury and Windsor.

Biggest win: Corach Rambler this year has been pretty profitable with his Cheltenham and National wins. Twice I've had three winners in a Lucky 15 that paid pretty well but still awaiting a life-changer.

Unluckiest loser: I could write a book on 'if onlys'. Clan Royal getting carried out in the Grand National was gutting. I had backed him ante-post the Monday after the previous year's National and had the betting slip in my wallet for a year. I'd describe Cougar in this year's Triumph Hurdle as a near-miss. He was a non-runner from some way out and I'd have loved to have had Delta Work or Energumene in my ante-post Lucky instead after finding 33-1, 16-1 and 4-1 winners. Close.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

2.50 Newmarket

Steve: Blackrod

Tough start, just the 23 to try to work out. Summerghand is a tough horse but may struggle to give 10lb to Blackrod.

Silk
Blackrod14:50 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Roger Teal

Graeme: Chairmanoftheboard

Likes this track and a good third over course and distance last time. Can build on that in first-time cheekpieces.

Silk
Chairmanoftheboard14:50 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley (-lb)Tnr: Jack Channon

3.05 Goodwood

Steve: Aussie Banker

Maghlaak's wins have been in novice races and I'll chance Aussie Banker. I like David Probert as his jockey booking.

Silk
Aussie Banker15:05 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert (-lb)Tnr: Richard Hughes

Graeme: Sweet Reward

Handles cut in the ground and has run two of his best races at Goodwood. Can improve on his below-par seasonal reappearance at Newbury.

Silk
Sweet Reward15:05 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: George Rooke (-lb)Tnr: Jonathan Portman

3.25 Newmarket

Steve: Jimi Hendrix

I never seem to get Godolphin horses right at Newmarket, so Jimi Hendrix – who won well at Newbury – may win again.

Silk
Jimi Hendrix15:25 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan (-lb)Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Graeme: Empirestateofmind

Gets in here 4lb well in off the same mark as when a clear second over a mile at the track last time and can take advantage.

Silk
Empirestateofmind15:25 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart (-lb)Tnr: John Quinn

3.40 Thirsk

Steve: Pisanello

Mark Winn is a good claiming apprentice and taking 5lb off Pisanello is a positive.

Silk
Pisanello15:40 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Winn (5lb)Tnr: David O'Meara

Graeme: Pisanello

Won first time out last season and was a good third behind Empirestateofmind over course and distance last year. A reproduction might be good enough.

Silk
Pisanello15:40 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Winn (5lb)Tnr: David O'Meara

4.00 Newmarket

Steve: Mountain Peak

Hopefully he will be fit and ready to go on his first run of season.

Silk
Mountain Peak16:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand (-lb)Tnr: Ed Walker

Graeme: Twilight Calls

A class apart judged on his second in the King's Stand at Ascot last time and this course-and-distance winner can make a winning start to the season.

Silk
Twilight Calls16:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore (-lb)Tnr: Henry Candy

4.40 Newmarket

Steve: Holloway Boy

Auguste Rodin might be the superstar of this Flat season, but I'll chance the quirky Holloway Boy, who wasn't that far behind at Doncaster. If Christophe Soumillon can keep him straight then perhaps he can pull off a minor shock.

Silk
Holloway Boy16:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Christophe Soumillon (-lb)Tnr: K R Burke

Graeme: Charyn

Stayed on well when second in the Greenham at Newbury and that race was run in a time more than two seconds faster than the Fred Darling. Could spring a surprise.

Silk
Charyn16:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand (-lb)Tnr: Roger Varian

Read this next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 6 May 2023Last updated 09:14, 6 May 2023
icon
more inPunter v the Pro
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPunter v the Pro