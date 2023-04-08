Punter v the Pro picks: can G-Rod claw back some ground in our head-to-head tipping competition?

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head-to-head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 14-7 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Terry Davis

Occupation: Retired local government officer, but these days I’m busy with the Sam England Racing Club. I’m also a ridiculously optimistic Ipswich Town fan, failed cricket player, temporarily sidelined walking footballer, and the proud owner of a brand new right knee.

Flat or jumps? Despite being born near Newmarket, and having been raised on nothing but Flat racing, I live in West Yorkshire now, and I’m addicted to the jumps.

Favourite horse: Frankel. I watched him win the Juddmonte at York: “Queally shakes the reins and the response is immediate” sticks in the mind.

Favourite course: Aintree. Our horse Manwell came third in the Grand Sefton over the National fences 18 months ago – what a thrill!

Biggest win: I had a nice touch at Cheltenham on Pigeon Island at 66-1 in 2010 and backed Sire Du Berlais at the same price in the Stayers’ Hurdle this year, which was nice!

Unluckiest loser: I had a share in a novice hurdler which fell at the last at Wetherby when looking all over the winner. We had all backed it at decent odds. That was its Gold Cup and it never managed to win a race.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

Terry:

He stayed on well to win nicely at Doncaster last time and a 2lb rise looks fair with promising 7lb claimer Luke Scott riding again for the in-form Richard Newland stable.

Whizz Kid 13:30 Haydock View Racecard

Graeme:

Back on track when winning at Doncaster last time and capable of shrugging off a 2lb rise in the weights.

Whizz Kid 13:30 Haydock View Racecard

Terry:

Goes well when fresh, won’t mind the tight track and is weighted to turn the tables on some of these.

Fools Rush In 14:25 Musselburgh View Racecard

Graeme:

On a roll last autumn when going on a winning spree and only 3lb higher than when scoring over course and distance last time. He can pick up where he left off.

Autumn Festival 14:25 Musselburgh View Racecard

Terry:

Bottomweight Jeffery's Cross has all the hallmarks of a typical Dan Skelton improver, looks laid out for this, and the drying ground will suit.

Jeffery's Cross 14:40 Haydock View Racecard

Graeme:

On a hat-trick and just 4lb higher than when successful at Sandown last time. There should be more improvement to come.

Mucho Mas 14:40 Haydock View Racecard

Terry:

Three-time course-and-distance winner Makanah has the best credentials for this, and will relish the return to a track where he has never finished out of the first four in seven visits.

Makanah 15:00 Musselburgh View Racecard

Graeme:

Loves cut in the ground and has run well fresh in the past. Could go well at a big price.

Count D'orsay 15:00 Musselburgh View Racecard

Terry:

Looks unexposed at this trip, and I’m hoping that he’ll be spot on after his third place last time when he tried a longer trip.

Itso Fury 15:15 Haydock View Racecard

Graeme:

Good second over course and distance in February and ran a solid race when eighth in the Pertemps at Cheltenham last time. This is easier.

The Changing Man 15:15 Haydock View Racecard

Terry:

Has a fine strike rate on turf, goes well for Hollie Doyle, and appeals for the in-form Archie Watson

Outbox 15:35 Musselburgh View Racecard

Graeme:

Decent record fresh and made good progress at the end of last season. Capable of making a winning return.

Emiyn 15:35 Musselburgh View Racecard

