Punter v the Pro picks: can G-Rod claw back some ground in our head-to-head tipping competition?

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our new tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head-to-head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 13-7 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: John Larking

Occupation: BT planning engineer

Flat or jumps? I am a jumps fan but have loved all types of racing since the age of nine when I remember watching Nijinsky on the television in 1970.

Favourite horse: Kauto Star, who I was lucky enough to see win all of his five King Georges.

Favourite course: Sandown, both Flat and jumps.

Biggest win: My biggest win financially came in 2007 when Denman won the RSA at Cheltenham. I started to back him after the previous year's festival.

Unluckiest loser: I am not really a multiples man but my unluckiest loser, along with many other punters, was when Annie Power fell at the last in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham, ruining the four-horse accumulator. I still cannot believe it.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

John:

I thought he was caught slightly out of position on his last run at Lingfield but finished really well behind Lord North. He can turn the tables on Tyrrhenian Sea, who finished second.

Foxes Tales 14:05 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Graeme:

Chased home last weekend's Dubai Group 1 winner Lord North at Lingfield last time and is still open to further improvement at this trip.

Tyrrhenian Sea 14:05 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

John:

Was off the track for nearly two years when reappearing at beginning of this month but I thought he won with plenty in hand and a 7lb rise may well be lenient.

The Gatekeeper 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard

Graeme:

Solid course form and had a nice tune-up for this race when sixth on his reappearance at Newcastle last month.

Arthur's Realm 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard

John:

I thought a 3lb rise for his last run was fair and hopefully Richard Kingscote can obtain a position from his good draw and finish his race off well to land the prize.

Million Thanks 14:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Graeme:

Course winner who has been gelded since his last run and might be ready to go first time back at a track he evidently likes.

My Mate Ted 14:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

John:

I am sure we have yet to see the best of this horse and now he has been gelded I believe he is a Group 1 sprinter in the making. He can take this on his way to bigger and better things.

Ehraz 15:00 Doncaster View Racecard

Graeme:

James Horton is a superb young trainer and he will have had this race in mind for Asjad, who was improving rapidly in handicaps at the backend of last season and can make the step up in class here.

Asjad 15:00 Doncaster View Racecard

John:

Two from two at Kempton and the step up to two miles last time was an improved effort. He has more potential at this trip and may still be ahead of the handicapper.

Aztec Empire 15:15 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Graeme:

Won this race a couple of years ago and has loads of good form at the course. He will have been trained with this race in mind and should be ready to peak after a short break.

Sleeping Lion 15:15 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

John:

Won first time out last season and likes soft ground. Although he will probably need to be, he could develop into a horse capable of competing outside of handicap company and show his mark of 96 to be lenient.

Wanees 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

Graeme:

Exposed in comparison to those at the top of the market but is well handicapped, likes the track and relishes testing ground. There is a chance he can run into a place at huge odds and, who knows, he might even win.

Revich 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

