G-Rod is back in the game - but can he triumph again? Get today's Punter v the Pro picks

The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The results will be shared the following day in , our free daily newsletter.

To give yourself the chance to take on our pro in the future, sign up to On The Nose and contact us at onthenose@racingpost.com.

The score so far: Punters 8-6 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Mark Roberts

Occupation: Retired Administrating Officer Local Authority

Flat or jumps? Jumps. The Flat simply doesn't excite me.

Favourite horse: Has to be Red Rum, who got me hooked on jump racing as an 11-year-old.

Favourite course: Bangor-on-Dee as it's the nearest track to me living in Snowdonia. Ludlow a very close second, while I would love to visit Sandown one day.

Biggest win: Landed Scoop6 in December 2004 and the bonus the following week. Having gone down in the last leg two weeks earlier when Albuhera went down half a length to Distant Prospect, I thought that was my chance gone.

I also went through the card on Cheltenham Gold Cup day in 2006, I didn't do the Jackpot but had a few lines on the Placepot, which paid a dividend of £1,700.

Unluckiest loser: Along with Albuhera, Toby Tobias going down to 100-1 shot Norton's Coin in 1990 Cheltenham Gold Cup having backed him all the way down from 66-1.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

Mark:

The top two in the weights look to have it between them. While Mackenberg has won 50 per cent of his races under rules, he has come short each time he has ventured into Class 2 company. On the other hand, Stolen Silver has put in some cracking efforts in competitive handicaps including last time out at Cheltenham. His class can see him prevail over the Donald McCain inmate.

Graeme:

Shoulders top weight but should have too much class for this small field. Ran a cracker at Cheltenham last time and can score under Adam Wedge.

Mark:

With the ground riding faster than usual for this time of year, it may pay to look for a runner who goes well on a quicker surface and dismissing those who need cut to show their best, of which several of the runners come into that category. Bridge North is relatively unexposed having only the ten races to date, the latest in a competitive Class 2 handicap, a race that has seen several of the runners perform creditably since. In a tricky race, he looks a bit of value.

Graeme:

Back on a handy mark and not out of this if reproducing the form of his fourth at Cheltenham in December. He could bounce back from a poor run at Ludlow.

Mark:

Previous winners of this Listed Mares' Hurdle Molly Ollys Wishes (2021) and Indefatigable (2020) will have their work cut out to get the better of Harry Fry's prolific winning machine Love Envoi. The seven-year-old has won eight of her nine career starts and tasted her only defeat when crossing the Irish Sea last April when finishing runner-up to Brandy Love. She is top-rated here and receives 2lb from aforementioned rivals Molly Ollys Wishes and Indefatigable.

Graeme:

Progressive mare who should stamp her ticket for the Cheltenham Festival by outclassing this field.

Mark:

While Hitman is yet to prove he stays the trip, last year's winner Eldorado Allen needs to do something that his fellow inmates have not been doing recently by getting into the winner's enclosure (yard has been very much struggling for winners), I cannot get out of my mind the ease with which Fanion D'Estruval won two of his four races at the track, winning both times with the minimum of fuss. Upped in distance this season, he showed that today's trip is well within his reach when noted staying on at Wetherby last time. Being asked to lumber top weight in two very competitive races, Coral Gold Cup and the Rowland Meyrick, was asking a lot of the eight-year-old, but he is now stepping out of handicap company and back into a Grade 2. He can show that he is well up to it on his favourite track.

Graeme:

Won this race last year and should find this easier than when fourth in the King George. He can bounce back in first-time cheekpieces.

Mark:

On the book Greaneteen looks a good thing, but he disappointed badly in this event in 2021 when managing only a well-beaten third at odds of 4-1. Funambule Sivola was quite an impressive winner of this corresponding race last season, and while he hasn't exactly set the world alight recently, he can give the favourite something to think about back at the scene of that success. If given his head and allowed to bowl along in front, he may be difficult to peg back.

Graeme:

Top-class 2m chaser who loves good ground and should outclass a field that is weaker than he usually faces.

Mark:

Gary Moore and Nigel Twiston-Davies have both won this corresponding race three times in recent years and both have live chances with their respective runners Teddy Blue and Master Chewy. Teddy Blue has been out of the money only once in seven starts since joining the yard from France and a fast pace will suit – I can see him coming there off the pace approaching the last. The 5lb that jockey Caoilin Quinn claims can only enhance the gelding's chance.

Graeme:

Gary Moore often targets this race and he appears to have a huge chance with Teddy Blue, who was a good third at the track earlier in the season and warmed up with an easy victory at Lingfield last time.

Today's top offer

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. .

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.