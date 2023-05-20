Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 18-9 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Lee Eccles

Occupation: Retired police sergeant, now professional granddad

Favourite horse: Kauto Star, who is the best chaser ever for what he won and was still winning at 11. Still the only horse to win the Gold Cup, lose it and win it back! He will forever be my number one, although I do have a share in my own superstar, a horse called Lively Citizen who has given me many memorable days.

Favourite course: Cheltenham, no other course can produce that atmosphere and drama.

Biggest win: On the third day of the Cheltenham Festival in 2018 I had a Davy Russell four-fold and Yankee: Presenting Percy (RSA), Delta Work (Pertemps), Balko Des Flos (Ryanair) and The Storyteller (Plate). My biggest win on a single bet was Cue Card, who I backed at 40-1 in the 2010 Champion Bumper.

Unluckiest loser: I almost went through the card at Newbury in 2010 but my accumulator was let down by Denman, who unseated AP McCoy at odds of 1-6. That hurt.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

Lee:

Finished second three weeks ago to Racingbreaks Ryder, who went on to win a Class 2 handicap last week. Solid form.

Acotango 14:05 Newmarket View Racecard

Graeme:

Showed smart speed to come late and overcome a pace bias in a slowly run race at Lingfield last time. More to come.

Totnes 14:05 Newmarket View Racecard

Lee:

She ran a cracker when second past the post in the St Leger last year and can make a winning return under Frankie Dettori.

Haskoy 14:25 Newbury View Racecard

Graeme:

Progressive last season and looked good when winning at Doncaster two starts ago. Can return to his best here and put a poor run last time behind him.

Israr 14:25 Newbury View Racecard

Lee:

I follow a system of backing horses in the top three in the weights and betting in sprint handicaps and Revenite is a qualifier in this race.

Revenite 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard

Graeme:

Produced a remarkable late run to get up and score at Lingfield last time and has a huge chance provided he can reproduce that on grass.

Expert Agent 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard

Lee:

At the price, I'll take a chance that Richard Fahey has Have Secret ready to go. He easily won a decent Class 3 handicap last year and my bet is he'll be a better horse this season.

Have Secret 15:00 Newbury View Racecard

Graeme:

Impressive when scoring at Newmarket last time and has plenty more in the locker with the Karl Burke team going well.

Royal Rhyme 15:00 Newbury View Racecard

Lee:

Powerdress is dropped significantly in class having contested the 1,000 Guineas and got a good write-up in Richard Hannon's recent stable tour.

Powerdress 15:15 Newmarket View Racecard

Graeme:

Pulled clear with a progressive rival over course and distance last time and can take another step up the ladder.

Striking Star 15:15 Newmarket View Racecard

Lee:

Comfortably won a Group 2 a couple of weeks ago and there's nothing between him and the favourite on the figures.

Mutasaabeq 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

Graeme:

Has looked an improved horse since blinkers were added and blew away top quality opposition under a penalty at Newmarket last time. Can land a belated Group 1 success.

