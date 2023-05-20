Can Graeme Rodway start to build up a head of steam? Get today's Punter v the Pro picks
Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.
The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!
The score so far: Punters 18-9 The Pro
The punter . . .
Name: Lee Eccles
Occupation: Retired police sergeant, now professional granddad
Favourite horse: Kauto Star, who is the best chaser ever for what he won and was still winning at 11. Still the only horse to win the Gold Cup, lose it and win it back! He will forever be my number one, although I do have a share in my own superstar, a horse called Lively Citizen who has given me many memorable days.
Favourite course: Cheltenham, no other course can produce that atmosphere and drama.
Biggest win: On the third day of the Cheltenham Festival in 2018 I had a Davy Russell four-fold and Yankee: Presenting Percy (RSA), Delta Work (Pertemps), Balko Des Flos (Ryanair) and The Storyteller (Plate). My biggest win on a single bet was Cue Card, who I backed at 40-1 in the 2010 Champion Bumper.
Unluckiest loser: I almost went through the card at Newbury in 2010 but my accumulator was let down by Denman, who unseated AP McCoy at odds of 1-6. That hurt.
. . . and the pro
Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.
Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.
The picks
Lee: Acotango
Finished second three weeks ago to Racingbreaks Ryder, who went on to win a Class 2 handicap last week. Solid form.
Graeme: Totnes
Showed smart speed to come late and overcome a pace bias in a slowly run race at Lingfield last time. More to come.
Lee: Haskoy
She ran a cracker when second past the post in the St Leger last year and can make a winning return under Frankie Dettori.
Graeme: Israr
Progressive last season and looked good when winning at Doncaster two starts ago. Can return to his best here and put a poor run last time behind him.
Lee: Revenite
I follow a system of backing horses in the top three in the weights and betting in sprint handicaps and Revenite is a qualifier in this race.
Graeme: Expert Agent
Produced a remarkable late run to get up and score at Lingfield last time and has a huge chance provided he can reproduce that on grass.
Lee: Have Secret
At the price, I'll take a chance that Richard Fahey has Have Secret ready to go. He easily won a decent Class 3 handicap last year and my bet is he'll be a better horse this season.
Graeme: Royal Rhyme
Impressive when scoring at Newmarket last time and has plenty more in the locker with the Karl Burke team going well.
Lee: Powerdress
Powerdress is dropped significantly in class having contested the 1,000 Guineas and got a good write-up in Richard Hannon's recent stable tour.
Graeme: Striking Star
Pulled clear with a progressive rival over course and distance last time and can take another step up the ladder.
Lee: Mutasaabeq
Comfortably won a Group 2 a couple of weeks ago and there's nothing between him and the favourite on the figures.
Graeme: Mutasaabeq
Has looked an improved horse since blinkers were added and blew away top quality opposition under a penalty at Newmarket last time. Can land a belated Group 1 success.
